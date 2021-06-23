Mountain West Announces 2021 Stadium Network TV Schedule and Additional Game Times
LARAMIE, Wyo. (UW RELEASE) - The Mountain West Conference announced on Monday the Stadium Network television games for the 2021 college football season and also announced additional game times for the 2021 season. Two Wyoming home games will be televised on Stadium this upcoming season. Those two games are versus Ball State on Saturday, Sept. 18 and versus New Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 23. The Ball State game will kick off at 2 p.m., Mountain Time from War Memorial Stadium and the New Mexico game will kick at 1:30 p.m., M.T.www.wyomingnewsnow.tv