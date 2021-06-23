Cancel
Employment Law Attorneys Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Parenting Network, Inc. Alleging Failure to Pay All Wages

By PRWeb
Times Union
 13 days ago

TULARE, Calif. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. The California labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Parenting Network, Inc. for allegedly failing to accurately pay employees' wages for all their time worked. The Parenting Network, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. VCU287027, is currently pending in the Tulare County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

