Employment Law Attorneys Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Parenting Network, Inc. Alleging Failure to Pay All Wages

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. ("Rekor" or the "Company") (REKR) - Get Report ; (NVMM) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, Northern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-01604, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Rekor securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.