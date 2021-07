ISmartClock is a customizable and elegant desktop clock that avoids getting in the way. You can keep it showing all the time anywhere on your screen on top of everything. It will not disturb you because you can customize its look and it gently fades away every time you mouse over it. You can also have it appear only when you are working in Full Screen mode in another application. Every time you need it you can use a keyboard shortcut to display the clock for a number of seconds, if it is not showing. A shortcut is also available to activate and deactivate it in a snap.