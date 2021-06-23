Cancel
Bayesian A/B Testing in 5 Minutes

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is Bayesian A/B testing and when should you use it?. Recently, Bayesian A/B testing has gotten lots of publicity because its methods are easy to understand and allow useful calculations, such as the probability that a treatment is better than the control. Bayesian inference also performs much better on small sample sizes; according to a 2019 medium post, Bayesian A/B testing can reduce required sample size by 75%.

