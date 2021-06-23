Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moline, IL

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $134,900

Quad Cities Onlines
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis property has so much to offer. It sits on a large corner lot with a fenced in back yard & 2 car detached garage w/ an extra parking pad. Mature landscaping completely surround the property adding to its great curb appeal. Upon entering the home you are instantly hit with all of the charm and character with the built in bench seat and the sight of moldings and trim that have been so well maintained. Crown molding accent every room in the house and there is hardwood flooring under all of the new carpet that was just installed. A working wood burning fireplace & glorious glass folding doors complete the living room. There is a full basement and a walk up attic. Both spaces offer plenty of room for storage. 1 yr. Home Warranty provided. Per seller: All carpet in home & kitchen flooring new May 21', Water heater & Sump pump 18'. The following stay with home: ALL appliances, shed in backyard, heater in the sunroom and ALL window units including TWO floor cooling units that vent outside.

qconline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moline, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
City
Moline, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Home Warranty#Flooring#Bedroom Home#Crown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Kidsarchitectureartdesigns.com

Children’s Bedroom With Bunk Beds For 3 Children

The little ones love bunk beds, if they get along also, at an early age they love to share a room with their siblings, beautiful bonds and complicities are created that do not arise when they have separate rooms. Bunk beds are a great space-saving resource. They are the perfect...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Gold Coast 6-bedroom home with 4 fireplaces, 11-foot ceilings: $2.5M

1360 N. State Pkwy. , Chicago: $2,499,000 | Listed: April 22, 2021. This six-bedroom home has 3½ baths, four fireplaces and an open floor plan. A renovated greystone, the home still has many vintage details, including millwork and 11-foot ceilings. The kitchen and breakfast room open to a bluestone terrace and expansive patio. The primary bedroom suite has hardwood flooring and a fireplace. There is a roof deck off the second bedroom, which is being used as a family room. The lower level, which is equipped with a second kitchen, could be used as additional living space or as a nanny suite or separate apartment. The lower level also offers access to a rear patio.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11912 Sawhill Boulevard

Over 7,000 sq ft of stunning estate, the perfect blend of elegance and country charm. Gorgeous interiors of gleaming custom wood floors and dramatic vaulted and coffered ceilings. First floor owner+GGs suite with fireplace in the bedroom and oversized bathroom with walk in closet, jacuzzi soaking tub, and separate shower. Four more bedrooms upstairs, each with its own individual bath. Expansive open space on the upper floor can be your dream home office, your hobby space, second family room or all of the above. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and custom cabinetry. Full basement with finished and unfinished space and full bath. Private, wooded lot. Spacious open deck and screened porch leading to an inviting pool area surrounded by trees. Come see it now!
Home & Gardenhomestratosphere.com

Single-Story 3-Bedroom Craftsman Style Home for a Sloping Lot with Courtyard Entry Garage (Floor Plan)

Welcome to photos and footprint for a single-story 3-bedroom craftsman-style home. Here’s the floor plan:. Beautiful stones, cedar shakes, and decorative wood trims combine to give this single-story craftsman home a striking curb appeal. An oversized 3-car garage extends in front and accesses the mudroom where you’ll find the powder room, laundry, and walk-in pantry.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Check out these Detroit homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: NEW CONSTRUCTION ,SIMPLY THE BEST LIVE IN STYLE . INCOMPARABLE AND AMAZING , OPEN FLOOR PLAN.HAS EVERYTHING YOU WILL NEED , SPACIOUS CUSTOM KITCHEN
Kill Devil Hills, NCDispatch

Fire destroys $5M, 18-bedroom North Carolina beachfront home

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A fire destroyed an 18-bedroom oceanfront rental home on the North Carolina coast valued at nearly $5 million, displacing guests and forcing evacuations of nearby residences, local officials said. No injuries were reported. Kill Devil Hills Fire Department personnel were called to the home early...
Home & Gardenhomestratosphere.com

4-Bedroom Colonial Style Two-Story Home with Balcony (Floor Plan)

Welcome to photos and footprint for a 4-bedroom colonial style two-story home. Here’s the floor plan:. This two-story colonial home offers a well-laid out floor plan that includes luxury amenities and expansive outdoor spaces for the family to enjoy. Inside, the foyer opens up into the formal living and dining...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

The Dream Home Design – Open Kitchen And Living Room

The distribution of this exclusive 121 m 2 penthouse prioritizes the space for the day areas over the rest areas. We are fans of open layouts are divided into two groups, those who prefer a smaller open area and larger bedrooms, and vice versa, those who prefer small bedrooms and a larger common area.
Home & Gardenhomestratosphere.com

5-Bedroom Three-Story Exclusive New American Home with a Loft (Floor Plan)

Welcome to photos and footprint for a 5-bedroom three-story New American home. Here’s the floor plan:. Steeply pitched gables add a Gothic flair to this three-story New American home. The home showcases a welcoming entry porch and a front-loading garage that opens into the mudroom. Inside, the combined family room,...
Posted by
rofiqnas

Tips for Decorating a Minimalist Bedroom Interior in Your Home

The bedroom is a very important thing for you to create in your home or apartment. By having a bedroom, you can get a place to relax, rest, sleep and do your personal activities. In addition, you can also create the interior of your bedroom with a design and style that suits your expression and character. Thus, you can create the most comfortable and beautiful interior for your daily use in your bedroom.
Ogunquit, MEBoston Globe

Home design ideas: A bedroom with a loft provides an escape for young sisters

When Annsley McAleer’s clients asked her to devise a scheme for their daughters’ bedroom in their new summer home in Ogunquit, Maine, she knew just what colors to choose. “I knew the girls were at an age where they would be interested in blues and greens, so I showed them different options in this color range,” says the designer, whose own daughters are the same age. The clients did have one request: that McAleer design a loft to run across the top of the room as a cozy escape. “It’s just wide enough for them to go up and read,” McAleer says, “or just get away.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy