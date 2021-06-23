5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware

Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash

In Delaware, you don't have to dig very deep to find delicious, authentic, south-of-the-border sizzlers. All the flavors, smell, and spicy heat of those empanadas and fajitas might keep you coming back.

So follow our guide to the five best Mexican restaurants in Delaware as we get down with our inner fiesta!

1. El Diablo Burritos, Wilmington, Delaware

At El Diablo, you are not going to find Americanized Mexican food items. You are also not going to see so-called "elevated" authentic dishes. But what you will discover are burritos and tacos made entirely from scratch, great food prepared with care and attention to detail, lots of choices of hand-prepared meats, toppings & sauces, and vegetarian options at reasonable prices.

Location: 837 N. Market Street, Wilmington Delaware, 19801

Website: https://www.eldiabloburritos.com/

Phone: (302) 561-0569

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11:30am-2:30pm

2. Mariachi Restaurant & Bar, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Mariachi Restaurant was established in 2006 and featured Spanish, Mexican, Latin American cuisine and authentic desserts in a cheerful pink building. When was the last time you had an excellent ceviche? Well, here, you will find tender white fish marinated with fresh lemon juice, onions, peppers & cilantro, and sopa de lima, a native Yucatan soup made with rich chicken broth shredded chicken, and lime.

Mariachi Restaurant opened its doors in 2006 on the shores of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The restaurant is family-owned and family-friendly, taking great care to provide the best service and freshest food to every customer. Their commitment to great food and excellent service has made them one of the top Mexican restaurants in Rehoboth Beach and the surrounding areas.

Location: 14 Wilmington Ave., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Website: https://mariachirehobothde.com/

Phone: (302) 227-0115

Store Hours: Sun-Thu: 11am-10pm / Fri-Sat: 10am-11pm

3. El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, Bear, Delaware

El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant offers large portions, low prices, and deliciously prepared food. This keeps them coming back to Tapatio. Simple and delicious tacos, burritos, fajitas, enchiladas, Mexican combo platters, fish, vegetarian & kids menus, and more. Enjoy a classic huevos ranchero, chile Rellenos, and chimichangas (soft or fried), or perhaps dip into the special dinner menu, and pull out a carne asada or a Pescado Frito (a whole, fried tilapia fish with salad, rice, and a tortilla).

The Tapatio Delaware is an authentic Mexican restaurant with over 20 years of experience. The owners provide great food and excellent service for all customers. El Tapatio Delaware features a full bar of freshly mixed drinks as well as wines and beers. In addition, they have a variety of Mexican platters available, including vegetarian and kids' meals. Don't forget that we can also do take-out!

Fiesta Tapatia is our second location in Middletown, Delaware.

Location: 550 - 560 Eden Circle, Bear, Delaware

Website: https://www.eltapatiodelaware.com/

Phone: (302)836-6477

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am-10pm / Fri 11am-10:30pm / Sat 11:30am-10:30pm / Sun 11:30am-9pm

4. Dos Locos Fajita & Stonegrill, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Judging from the outcry of positive reviews, people love Dos Locos, and why not? They are one of the only Mexican restaurants to have a "Fish Night" to combine authentic Mexican cuisine with one of Delaware's most precious natural resources. Their menu features shrimp & crab burritos, lobster enchiladas, Mahi tacos, and scallop fajitas.

Location: 208 Rehoboth Avenue Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Website: https://www.doslocos.com/

Phone: 302-227-3353

Store Hours: Daily 11:30 am–10 pm

5. Agave Mexican Restaurant, Lewes, Delaware

Are you looking for an original take on authentic Mexican food? First, you have to check out the guacamole with shrimp, fresh, hand-made Nachos, steak & bleu cheese quesadilla, tomatillo stack, etc., shrimp burrito, and the hot tamale with mole sauce at Agave Mexican Restaurant! With a focus on fresh ingredients, like slow-roasted chicken, braised pork, and marinated beef brisket, everything from the cheese to the selection of spices is made in-house. And the care and attention that goes into preparing your meal also go to your freshly prepared drinks from the bar.

Location: 19178 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach DE 19971

Website: https://www.agavelewes.com/

Phone: 302-645-1232

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 12–9:45pm / Sat-Sun 11am–9:45pm

If you are in for a Mexican treat, visit these restaurants now and share with us your dining experience in the comment section below!

