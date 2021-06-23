Wale Teases ‘Folarin II’ Album

Wisin is set to receive the Premio Oro at the annual Premios Heat on July 1 in honor of his 18-year trajectory as a singer, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur. “There’s been amazing moments and difficult moments,” he tells Billboard ahead of the 2021 Premios Heat in the Dominican Republic, where he will also perform a medley of his biggest hits. “But I thank God for all of those people who have always been there with their unconditional support. The protagonists of my career are my fans.”