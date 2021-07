Kenneth B. Strong passed away on June 20, 2021, after reaching the age 90. He took his last breath peacefully in his home of almost 60 years, with his beloved wife, Patty, his granddaughter, Alisha and great-granddaughter, Zara at his side. This last year Alisha was a constant source of comfort for him. He would say, he don’t know what he’d do without her.