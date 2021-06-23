Doja Cat Serves HOT Looks for ‘Planet Her’ Era / Announces ‘You Right’ Video with The Weeknd
Only two days separate fans of Doja Cat from her third studio album, ‘Planet Her,’ but buzz over the June 25th project is set to boil over. Sending fans into a frenzy two weeks ago with the unveiling of the effort’s 14-song tracklist (which features appearances from GRAMMY winners Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and more), Doja’s now got tongues wagging with the recently revealed promotional shots designed to support the era.thatgrapejuice.net