Some parents of Montana students received a letter in the mail this month saying the mental health services their children receive in public schools were being suspended. Funding and services for students are on the line, and school officials are worried. To keep counseling going, they worry they’ll be left with holes in their budgets that total hundreds of thousands of dollars. In the meantime, they’re concerned the mental and behavioral health services children receive are at risk even as students cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.