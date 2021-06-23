Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Questions Podcast: Dissecting the NCAA's court loss

By Tim Fitzgerald
247Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entire first half of this week's episode is dedicating to discussing the potential ramifications of the Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA concerning the need tobetter compensate student-athletes. This and so much more are discussed in this edition of the Questions Podcast. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald, as well as the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.

247sports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Supreme Court#The Questions Podcast#Gopowercat Com#Gpc#Podcast Network#The Powercat Podcast#Fridge Wholesale Liquor#Kansas State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court's NCAA ruling is not nearly enough

(CNN) — If you've done this sports writing job long enough, you have stories. Stories about high school athletes being plucked from poor neighborhoods and poverty, teleported to a grassy college campus, then told: "Adjust!" Stories about running backs and point guards who wear university jerseys on the field or...
College SportsPosted by
WRAL News

NCAA could seek once-radical solutions after high court loss

Embedded in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's scathing rebuke of the NCAA and its rules were a few suggestions on how college sports can be reformed to avoid being sued into oblivion. “Legislation would be one option," Kavanaugh wrote in a concurrence to the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling against the...
College Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

Supreme Court Smacks Down the NCAA

College athletics have forever changed. The scope and significance of the Supreme Court’s latest decision is still unknown. One thing we do know is that the NCAA’s amateurism crutch has been put out to pasture. In the case of the NCAA v. Alston, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled for a...
NFLWashington Post

The Supreme Court’s NCAA ruling will turn sports upside down. Here’s how.

Those words, written by Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh in Monday’s landmark unanimous Supreme Court ruling in Alston v. NCAA, signals the end of the NCAA’s long con. For far too long, everyone in this country — including the United States government on both sides of the aisle — has let the NCAA and its member institutions ruthlessly exploit generations of talented young athletes, particularly football players.
College Sportsntdaily.com

What the NCAA’s Supreme Court loss means for college sports

With the Supreme Court unanimously ruling against the NCAA on Monday in a landmark antitrust case (NCAA v. Alston), college athletes across the country won a small but important battle. While quotes from Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s concurring opinion such as “the NCAA is not above the law” have gone viral...
College Sportseasttexasradio.com

Supreme Court Decision On NCAA Athletes

It could be the first step toward college athletes getting paid after the Supreme Court decided unanimously that the NCAA can’t enforce rules limiting education-related benefits, like computers and paid internships. The NCAA itself can’t bar schools from sweetening their offers to Division-1 basketball and football players with additional education-related services. But individual athletic conferences can still set limits if they choose.
College SportsThe Spokesman-Review

Larry Stone: Here’s what the Supreme Court’s ruling against the NCAA means for the financial future of college athletes

In sporting terms, this was Super Bowl XLVIII, with the NCAA playing the role of the thoroughly trounced Denver Broncos. In legal terms, this might well turn out to be college sports’ version of Flood v. Kuhn, a case that in isolation didn’t lead to massive change, but which laid the groundwork for future challenges that struck down Major League Baseball’s reserve clause. The resulting advent of free agency fundamentally altered the nature of not just baseball, but all professional sports.
Congress & Courtsdukebasketballreport.com

Supreme Court Hands The NCAA An Historic Loss

Every so often, if you’re lucky, you wake up and the world has completely changed. In 1987, for instance, the world had the great pleasure of watching young people swarm the Berlin Wall and take it down. We’re not comparing Monday’s Supreme Court decision on the NCAA’s amateurism model to...
College Sportskslnewsradio.com

BYU, NCAA look at what’s next after Supreme Court ruling

NCAA officials planned to meet this week after the Supreme Court ruled on student-athlete compensation. The Division I Council is expected to discuss the topic of making money from an athlete’s name, image and likeness. It’s a separate but related matter from Monday’s Supreme Court ruling. That ruling ends the NCAA’s limits on education-related benefits for college athletes.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

How the Supreme Court’s NCAA ruling affects Iowa and college athletics

The NCAA v. Alston case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court was, of course, a landmark case for collegiate athletics and has sparked some additional conversation. The Gazette’s Leah Vann and John Steppe get into the nitty gritty, breaking down the case and what the ruling means for Iowa and college athletics going forward.
U.S. Politicsmidmajormadness.com

Supreme Court’s NCAA ruling indicates bigger changes may be ahead

In a ruling possibly indicative of events to follow, the Supreme Court unanimously decided Monday that the NCAA cannot place limits on modest education-related payments and benefits to student athletes. The ruling itself only appears to reference very specific forms of compensation, for instance laptops, tutoring, study abroad, and academic-related...
Education247Sports

Daily Delivery: Supreme Court hands the NCAA a very bad loss concerning pay for players

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. As CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd summarized, "The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday unanimously ruled in favor of college athletes seeking unlimited benefits tied to education in a landmark case that enhances players' ability to earn compensation while simultaneously diminishing the NCAA's power." As Fitz explains, this is going to get interesting as the NCAA scrambles to sort out this ruling and its impact while still trying to handle the name, image and likeness situation that is also making headlines. Maybe it's time the NCAA completely revises its way of doing business.
College Sportswholehogsports.com

The NCAA has questions left to be answered

For 115 years, student-athletes were not allowed to be paid. At least not above the table. Now comes the Supreme Court, with a 9-0 vote, saying that is unfair and unjust, and that as long as the student is making academic progress they deserved to be paid. Monday’s decision by...
College Sportsnewstalkflorida.com

The NCAA’s Biggest Loss In Decades

The day of reckoning has finally come for the National Collegiate Athletic Association. The Supreme Court of the United States has said players can be paid. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the court’s opinion upholding a district court judge’s decision that the NCAA was violating antitrust law by placing limits on the education-related benefits that schools can provide to athletes. The court’s decision allows schools to provide athletes with unlimited compensation as long as it is connected with their education.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

NCAA dismisses Kavanaugh's blistering opinion after Supreme Court ruling

The NCAA dismissed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s scathing opinion after it was unanimously decided college athletics’ governing body illegally restricted education-based benefits that could be used as compensation to student-athletes. NCAA President Mark Emmert and the organization’s lawyers said Kavanaugh’s opinion held little water. "The notable thing is that...
MLBBryan College Station Eagle

Court ruling is trouble for NCAA

In an important 9-0 opinion, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision saying that the NCAA is violating the antitrust laws by denying educational benefits to student-athletes. The court didn’t say it’s unlawful for the NCAA to stop member schools from paying athletes outright — but only because that issue wasn’t before the court.

Comments / 0

Community Policy