Questions Podcast: Dissecting the NCAA's court loss
The entire first half of this week's episode is dedicating to discussing the potential ramifications of the Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA concerning the need tobetter compensate student-athletes. This and so much more are discussed in this edition of the Questions Podcast. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald, as well as the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.247sports.com