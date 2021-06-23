Questions Podcast: Dissecting the NCAA's court loss

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. As CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd summarized, "The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday unanimously ruled in favor of college athletes seeking unlimited benefits tied to education in a landmark case that enhances players' ability to earn compensation while simultaneously diminishing the NCAA's power." As Fitz explains, this is going to get interesting as the NCAA scrambles to sort out this ruling and its impact while still trying to handle the name, image and likeness situation that is also making headlines. Maybe it's time the NCAA completely revises its way of doing business.