Florida State

5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Florida

Visual Freedom
Visual Freedom
 8 days ago

Amie Watson/Unsplash

Florida has the third highest Hispanic population in the country, which gives the Sunshine State culture, character, and, you guessed it, mouth-watering cuisine. Mexican restaurants are on almost every corner in Florida, so it can be difficult to determine which are authentic and worth your dollar. 

Below, we’ve carved out 5 of the very best the state has to offer! 

1. Agave Azul, Ormond Beach and Port Orange, Florida

Everything about Agave Azul is fiesta-inspired, including the website, which plays party music as soon as the homepage loads. Since 2008, Agave Azul has brought real Mexican flare to the Port Orange and Ormond Beach areas of Florida, with consistent service and quality meals. The menu is extensive, with 16 lunchtime options, over 30 entrees, incredible guacamole, and much more. Agave Azul offers catering, private events, and a fantastic bar.

  • Location: 5248 Red Bug Lake Rd., Winter Springs, FL 32708
  • Website: https://agaveazulcocinamex.com/#target1
  • Phone: (407) 636-3600
  • Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am–10pm

2. Frontera Cocina Mexicana, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Frontera Cocina is the latest Mexican restaurant at Disney Springs, opened by eight-time James Beard Foundation Award winner, Chef Rick Bayless. Normally we might not include a resort restaurant, but when an eight-time James Beard winner plants their flag, culinary fans take notice. (The James Beard Awards, for those that don’t know, are essentially the Oscars of the culinary world). The main menu has a huge assortment of drinks, including eight wonderful margaritas, and fun twists on traditional Mexican fare, like the Shrimp Mojo de Ajo (pan-roasted Mazatian blue shrimp with mojo de ajo plantain rice, grilled calabacitas, warm corn tortillas), and much, much more.

  • Location: 1604 Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
  • Website: http://www.fronteracocina.com/
  • Phone: 407-560-9197
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am-9pm / Fri-Sun 11am-10pm

3. JJ’s Fusion Grille, Orlando, Florida

Compared to the previous entry on this list, JJ's Fusion Grille is more casual. JJ's competes with such fast-casual Mexican options as Chipotle, Moe's, and Qdoba as a college student favorite. Customers pick their base, add rice, beans, meat and veggies, before loading up with toppings and chips. If you’re in the mood for a quick meal without the processed-feel of normal fast food joints, give JJ’s a try. 

  • Location: 2950 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32806, USA
  • Website: https://jjsfresh.com/
  • Phone: 407-802-2947
  • Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am–10pm

4. Dona Julia’s American and Mexican Food, Lakeland, Florida

Dona Julia’s American and Mexican Food in Lakeland, Florida offers breakfast, appetizers, lunch, and dinner. The breakfast food, in particular, is notable. Try the Idiot Scrambler (three eggs scrambled with hash browns, ham, onions, and cheese served with tortillas or toast), or a Mexican omelet (served with your choice of tortillas with beans and rice or home fries), among other options. The dinner menu is a mixture of American and Mexican foods, with options like meat loaf dinner next to chimichangas. Whether you’re a Mexican lover or dipping your toe into new cuisine, Dona Julia has something for you.

  • Location: 5375 Florida Ave., S, Lakeland, FL 33813
  • Website: http://www.donajulias.com/
  • Phone: 863-648-0858
  • Store Hours: Mon-Sa 10am-8pm / Tue-Sat 9am-8pm / Sun 9am-2pm

5. Lozano’s Mexican Restaurant, Immokalee, Florida

Lozano's Mexican Restaurant in Immokalee, Florida offers home-style, made-from-scratch meals every day. Come in for their daily specials, including Margarita Mondays, $2 tacos, Kids Eat Free Wednesdays, and 65-cent chicken wings on Thursdays. The atmosphere is fun and casual, and the food is quite good. The menu has a wide variety, including tacos, burritos, fajitas, quesadillas, chicken tenders, chicken wings, and much more.

  • Location: 405 East New Market Road,Immokalee, FL 34142
  • Website: http://www.lozanosmexican.com/
  • Phone: 239-658-9255
  • Store Hours: Sun 5:30am-6pm / Tues-Thurs 5:30am-9pm / Fri- Sat 5:30am-10pm    

If you think we missed your favorite Mexican restaurant in Florida, please share them in the comment section below!

