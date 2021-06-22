Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

MSU's Bednar pitches with ice water in his veins

Daily Times Leader
 16 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. – Bednar twirled one of the most impressive pitching performance in recent Mississippi State history during a 2-1 win over Texas, but he also challenged one of the best ever in College World Series history. The second-year freshman dominated a tough Longhorn lineup in the game allowing just one hit and no runs in six innings helping the Bulldogs win a pitcher’s duel against one of the best pitchers in the country in Ty Madden.

dailytimesleader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Omaha, NE
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Ice Water#Dna#College World Series#Veins#Msu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says Afghans must decide own future; U.S. to leave on Aug. 31

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday strongly defended his decision to pull U.S. military forces out of Afghanistan, saying the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war. Speaking in the White House...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy