MSU's Bednar pitches with ice water in his veins

OMAHA, Neb. – Bednar twirled one of the most impressive pitching performance in recent Mississippi State history during a 2-1 win over Texas, but he also challenged one of the best ever in College World Series history. The second-year freshman dominated a tough Longhorn lineup in the game allowing just one hit and no runs in six innings helping the Bulldogs win a pitcher’s duel against one of the best pitchers in the country in Ty Madden.