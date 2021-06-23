Cancel
Donora, PA

Thomas B. Matsick Jr. – Donora

By obits
monvalleyindependent.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas B. Matsick Jr., 66, Donora, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born in North Charle- roi on Aug. 3, 1954, son of the late Thomas B. Matsick and the surviving Cecelia “Ann” Smith Matsick. He was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Donora. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Fafalios; and a nephew, Anthony Fafalios. In addition to his mother, surviving to cherish his memory are his son, Thomas B. Matsick III of Donora; two sisters, Anna Marie Gaskill of Donora and Pamela Lynn of Belle Vernon; a brother, Michael J. (Terri) Matsick of Belle Vernon; brother-in-law, John Fafalios of Belle Vernon; and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, Donora, with the Rev. Father Stephen Wahal officiating. Interment will follow at Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora. To be socially responsible during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to require guests to obey social distancing guidelines and personal protection guidelines, which include masks within the funeral home. Thank you. To share a condolence please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.

monvalleyindependent.com
