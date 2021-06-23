Harriett Merritt – Columbus, Ohio

Harriett Merritt, 89, of Columbus, Ohio, entered into the gates of Heaven on June 16, 2021. She was a graduate of Donora High School, Class of 1950. She was a civil service employee at Rickenbacker AFB Lockbourne, Ohio, assigned to the civil engineering squadron for 20 years, where she retired in 1989. Harriett received the Civilian of the Year Award twice, due to her being a valuable and trustworthy member of the base engineering department. After retirement, Harriett frequently visited family and friends in Donora. She was an avid reader and sports enthusiast. She was the daughter of the late George W. Carter and Carrie Watkins Carter and was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Merritt; three sisters, Thelma Carter Wright, Hattie Carter Edwards and Ann Maude Carter Taylor; two brothers, Jesse Carter and George (Bo) Carter. Harriett is survived by her loving son, Robin Dale Merritt of Gulfport, Miss.; former husband, George Merritt of Columbus, Ohio; and her only living sibling, Audrey L. Carter Sloan of Donora, with whom she was exceptionally close to and spoke to on the phone almost daily; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be receiving guest at First Baptist Church, 541 Allen Avenue, Donora, from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, followed by funeral service with the Rev. George Sloan officiating. Interment in Mon Valley Cemetery. Final celebration has been gently placed in the hands of HOUSE OF JACKSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 546 Thompson Ave., Donora, Karl Jackson, funeral director, 724-379-5420.