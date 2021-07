When I got married, I had no doubt I was wedding the most beautiful person on the planet. Her beauty can be witnessed on all the smiling faces of everyone she talks with. Her nurturance is as patient and compassionate as, let’s say, a fairy godmother; yet her strength and protection are like that of a mama bear to her cubs. Her kindness and willingness to sacrifice herself for others is unrivaled. She is self-less, ambitious, untiring, brilliant, creative, faithful, and aspires to be her best every day, all-the-while asking for nothing in return... ever.