LA PLATA COUNTY — The Mark Redwine murder trial continues in La Plata County. Redwine is accused of killing his son Dylan in 2012 during a court-ordered visit. Tuesday, Dylan’s stepfather Michael Hall took the stand and recounted seeing mark Redwine driving down Middle Mountain Road days before the search for Dylan began. Hall says he became suspicious of Redwine, followed him, installed surveillance cameras on the road, and turned the cameras over to police. In June of 2013, Dylan’s remains were found near Middle Mountain Road.