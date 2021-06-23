The Rev. Andrea F. Jones Sears

Andrea F. Jones Sears passed into glory Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her home in Lake Placid. Born Nov. 9 1937, in Brant Lake to Leon L. Jones and Bertha Fero Jones, she attended Horicon Central School and graduated from Filmore High School. She briefly attended Russell Sage College of Nursing before marrying Maj. Robert J. Sears on May 2, 1959. She was best remembered by her extraordinary life of service. She dedicated her mind and spirit to God, country, community and her family. Her indomitable sense of humor and infectious joy were among her greatest gifts, and we were blessed to have enjoyed them.