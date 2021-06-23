North takes pair from South in 2021 Vermont North-South Senior Baseball Classic

WESTMINSTER, Vt. — A big inning in each game propelled the North to a doubleheader sweep of the South in the 2021 Vermont Baseball Coaches Association North-South Senior Classic Friday night at Bellows Falls Union High School’s Hadley Field. The North won the lidlifter 11-3 and then took the second game 12-1. The North scored early and often in the opener, with two in the first, six in the second and two more in the third. Justis Orton of Enosburg Falls drove in three in this span and Shreyas Parikh of Mount Mansfield knocked in two, each with a pair of RBI singles. Back to back doubles by Ryan Eaton of Champlain Valley and Spaulding’s Zack Stabell added two more in the third and a double by Parikh capped the North’s scoring in the fourth.