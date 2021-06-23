LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Governor's statement 'seems flippant'

Acting Mayor Kim Janey is excited to have a holiday (Juneteenth) that “openly acknowledges the violence, the racism that is embedded in the fabric of our nation.” I think it equally important to recognize the forces working hard against violence and racism throughout the history of the United States. The powerful values and eternal ideals individuals fought for are also very much embedded in the fabric of our great country. At times things were bad in America, but there were always people of every persuasion who stood for what they believed. Not to acknowledge this is to do a great disservice to our history and all for which we stand.