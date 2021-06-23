Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Equity indices subdued, auto scrips gain

raleighnews.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on Wednesday in volatile trade but auto scrips showed smart gains. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 26 points or 0.05 per cent at 52,562 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 9 points or 0.06 per cent to 15,782.

www.raleighnews.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indices#Asian Stocks#Ani#The Bse Sp Sensex#Nifty#Maruti Suzuki#Tata Motors#Hindalco#Jsw Steel#Indusind Bank#Bajaj Finance#Adani Ports#Upl#Wipro#Seng Index#Kospi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
Country
South Korea
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksstlouisnews.net

Sensex gains 395 points amid broad based buying

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Equity frontline indices closed 0.7 per cent higher on Monday amid strong gains in metal, realty and banking stocks. Though market sentiment remained positive, there was some cautiousness observed in investor behaviour as a survey by IHS Markit showed that activity in main services sector fell dramatically in June due to limitations to curb a return of coronavirus infections.
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex Ends At 52,880; Nifty Tops 15,800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Monday after a mixed U.S. jobs report helped ease investor concerns over an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Data on Friday showed U.S. companies hired the most workers in 10 months in June. However, unemployment ticked higher, the labor force participation...
Marketsraleighnews.net

Nearly 60 pct of STAR market firms expect H1 growth

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 60 percent of China's STAR market firms that have released performance forecasts are expecting net profit growth in the first half of this year, the China Securities Journal reported on Monday. Up to 80 companies listed on the STAR market, China's Nasdaq-style sci-tech innovation...
Stocksraleighnews.net

French shares close 0.22 pct higher on Monday

PARIS, July 5 (Xinhua) -- French shares edged up on Monday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 0.22 percent, or 14.68 points, to close at 6,567.54 points. Of the 40 selected large companies, 25 gained in the day. French banking group Societe Generale advanced 2.45 percent, the top gainer...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares hover near peaks on vaccination, earnings hopes

BENGALURU, July 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares neared record highs on Monday, as availability of more COVID-19 vaccines raised expectations of a sustained economic recovery, with investors hoping for a strong corporate earnings season that gets underway later this week. By 0510 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI)...
Marketssanantoniopost.com

Equity gauges trade flat, Adani Ports up 2.4 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): Key equity indices traded at flattish levels during early hours on Tuesday as investors awaited the impact of gradual opening up of the economy amid second wave of Covid-19. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 61 points or 0.11 per...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving higher on Tuesday, even as underlying sentiment remained cautious amid mixed global cues and caution ahead of the crucial Q1-FY22 corporate earnings season. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 55 points, or 0.1 percent, to 52,935 in early trade, while the broader NSE...
Businessinvesting.com

3 NBFC Stocks to Look at as the Unlocking Gains Traction

Along with banks, the Non-Banking Financial Companies (or NBFCs) play a vital role in India’s core infrastructure development. With a broad customer base, NBFCs provide finance to small and medium businesses and individuals. NSE has the Nifty Financial Services 25/50 index, which is a new capped version of the Nifty Financial Services index. In the index, 25 denotes the maximum value for the percentage weight of a single stock. 50 represents the maximum value for the total percentage weight for all shares with a stand-alone weight of more than 5%. This index covers the major NBFCs in India. Last year, the Nifty Financial Services 25/50 gained 50%, whereas the Nifty 50 gained 47%. Although NBFC’s assets remained stressed resulting from the second Covid wave, there are still some NBFCs with a potential for an upswing shortly.
Businessraleighnews.net

Warehousing transactions to grow 19 pc CAGR in 5 years:

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): The annual warehousing transactions in the top eight Indian cities will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 per cent to 76.2 million sq ft by FY26 from 31.7 million sq ft in FY21, property consultancy Knight Frank said on Tuesday.
StocksBenzinga

Comparing Stock Indices

Jump straight to Webull! Get real-time market data, analysis tools and $0 commissions. Precisely 137 years ago, on July 3, 1884, Charles Dow created the world’s first stock index, the Dow Jones Transportation Average Index (DJTA). It was a revolutionary idea at the time. By compiling 11 transportation stocks into...
Stocksdallassun.com

Equity indices trade higher amid positive global cues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded over half a per cent higher during early hours on Monday amid favourable global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 296 points or 0.56 per cent at 52,781 and the Nifty 50 ticked higher by 82 points or 0.52 per cent to 15,804.
Public Healthautomotiveworld.com

India’s CV segment poised for post-COVID growth, says DICV’s CEO

Despite COVID-19’s impact, there is good cause for optimism in India’s commercial vehicle (CV) market. Before the pandemic, fiscal year (FY) 2019 saw all-time high heavy-duty truck sales in the country and though the next 12 months experienced an understandable dip, automakers in the region have reported better than expected results of late. For instance, Bajaj Auto sold 31,308 CVs in May 2021 alone, which represented year-on-year growth of 118%. Ashok Leyland ended the year strongly; its FY2021 may have been in the red but in Q4 the OEM saw growth of 550%.
Economynorthwestgeorgianews.com

HDFC Bank reports 14% credit growth in Q1FY22 despite second wave

Jul. 5—MUMBAI — HDFC Bank Ltd, India's second-largest private sector lender, seems to have weathered well the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the initial numbers released, the bank saw a 14% year-on-year growth in its loan book in the three months ended June. On a sequential basis, the loan book grew 1.3%. Total loan book stood at Rs11.47 lakh crore as on 30 June.
Stockssanantoniopost.com

Equity indices trade flat, IT stocks suffer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded flat during early hours on Friday amid mixed global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 78 points or 0.15 per cent at 52,241 and the Nifty 50 ticked lower by 13 points or 0.11 per cent to 15,667.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most currencies subdued on weak factory data; EMEA gains cap losses

* Turkey hikes reserve requirement ratios on some FX liabilities. * Latam COVID-19 cases rise, Russia hits highest daily deaths. July 1 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks and currencies made a grim start to the second half of the year on Thursday, pressured by subdued factory activity data from several countries, but gains outside Asia helped cap losses for the broader indexes.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Issue of Equity

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that 45,644 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were issued and allotted on 1 July 2021 at a price of 132.8p per share, equivalent to the current NAV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy