Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen, deadline July 21

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dljli_0acg1ohn00

BERLIN (Reuters) - German real estate firm Vonovia on Wednesday launched a public takeover offer for the shares of rival Deutsche Wohnen and set a July 21 deadline to acquire 50% of Deutsche Wohnen shares for the merger to go through.

Vonovia said it expects around 105 million euros ($125.13 million) of cost cuts per year with merger synergies and savings, adding the cuts would be fully realised by the end of 2024 and do not yet include benefits from joint financing.

($1 = 0.8391 euros)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deutsche Wohnen#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

Ramsay Sweetens Takeover Offer For Spire

(RTTNews) - Australia's Ramsay Health Care Ltd. on Monday sweetened its all-cash takeover offer for British competitor Spire Healthcare to 250 pence per share, after some investors opposed the initial offer. Ramsay's latest offer of 250 pence per share for Spire would be its final one. Its latest offer is...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India's Paytm to file draft prospectus as early as July 12 for $2.3 bln IPO -sources

NEW DELHI, July 5 (Reuters) - One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of Indian payments firm Paytm, will file a draft prospectus as early as July 12 for a domestic initial public offering (IPO) that seeks to raise $2.3 billion, two sources close to the matter said on Monday. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI and Scott Murdoch in HONG KONG; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
HealthThe Independent

Ramsay Health Care increases £1bn takeover offer for rival Spire

Ramsay Health Care has increased its offer for rival Spire Healthcare after shareholders in the firm complained the bid was too low. A 240p-a-share bid tabled in May faced criticism from existing investors, claiming it materially undervalued the business. Ramsay said it has increased the bid to 250p-a-share, valuing the...
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Emirates launches payments solution with Deutsche Bank

Emirates has launched a payment alternative powered by a white-label solution jointly developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in partnership with Deutsche Bank. The payment solution, Emirates Pay, is an alternative method for travellers to pay for air tickets purchased online by directly debiting their bank account. It...
Stockswsau.com

Deutsche Bank launches indexes to track 21 emerging market currencies

(Reuters) – German lender Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday it launched a new set of foreign exchange (FX) indexes to track 21 emerging market (EM) currencies, indicating a growing relevance and importance of developing markets in the global economy. The set of four new non-tradable FX indexes would track EMs...
Grocery & SupermaketLife Style Extra

TOP NEWS: Morrisons agrees to GBP6.3 billion Softbank takeover offer

(Alliance News) - Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has accepted a takeover offer from a consortium of investment groups following its rejection of a private equity bid last month, the UK grocery chain announced on Saturday. Under the GBP6.3 billion deal, the group of investors comprising Softbank Group Corp-owned Fortress, Canada...
BusinessLife Style Extra

UPDATE 1-Britain's Morrisons agrees $8.7 bln offer from Fortress Investment Group

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Morrisons has agreed a. takeover offer from Fortress Investment Group, which values. Britain's fourth largest supermarket operator at 6.3 billion. The offer from Fortress, which is backed by Canada Pension. Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments, exceeds. the 5.52 billion pound proposal from...
BusinessAlbany Times Union (blog)

Public Limited Companies – Shares, Takeovers and Mergers

The economic fallout in the U.K. due to the pandemic has been severe. It is steeper than that experienced by most of the other larger economies. The services sector was particularly hard hit by the lockdowns. However, the U.K’s vaccination program is raising market expectations of a Q2 turnaround. Not...
WorldThe Independent

Deadline looms for Spanish public to cash in pesetas for euros

To many people of a certain age, the peseta is evocative of holidays in Spain when bundles of this exotic currency might buy a round of sangria or a paella. However, for Spaniards who may have guarded bundles of the out-of-date currency under their mattresses or stuffed into suitcases, it’s time to cash in these hidden fortunes: they have until Wednesday to swap the peseta for euros or they will be left with worthless pieces of paper.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Nyxoah Announces Launch Of Proposed Public Offering In The United States

Nyxoah Announces Launch of P roposed P ublic O ffering in the United States. Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium - June 25 , 2021 , 12:30 pm CET / 6:30 am ET - Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels: NYXH) ("Nyxoah" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that it is launching an underwritten registered public offering of 2,760,000 ordinary shares in the United States (the "Offering") at an assumed public offering price of $31.46 1.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

XPeng Inc. launches Hong Kong public offering

XPeng, a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced the launch of its Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”), which forms part of the global offering (the “Global Offering”) of 85,000,000 new Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the “Offer Shares”) and listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) under the stock code “9868” (the “Proposed Listing”).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Integral Ad Science Announces Launch Of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science ("IAS"), a global leader in digital ad verification, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $15 and $17 per share. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock from IAS. IAS has been approved to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "IAS."
SoftwarePosted by
Reuters

Sweden's Hexagon buys Infor EAM for $2.7 bln, develops ties with Koch

STOCKHOLM, July 6 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon AB (HEXAb.ST) said on Tuesday it had acquired cloud technology company Infor's enterprise asset management (EAM) division in a cash and equity deal worth $2.7 billion. The deal also creates ties between Hexagon and Koch Industries - which owns Infor...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Adviser Glass Lewis flags risks from Adani 'unconscionable conduct'

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders vote against the reelection of a member of Adani Enterprises’ risk committee after an Australian court criticised “unconscionable conduct” in its Australian port business. Adani Enterprises’ Australian unit, Bravus Mining & Resources, has been involved in a controversial project to...
BusinessWNCY

Daimler, Volvo and Traton plan $600 million truck-charging JV

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Three major European truck manufacturers – Daimler Trucks, AB Volvo and Traton – said on Monday they plan to form a joint venture to develop an electric battery-charging network for long-haul trucks and buses. Charging infrastructure expansion has been a central hurdle to the mass adoption of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Glencore names Kalidas Madhavpeddi as new chairman

July 5 (Reuters) - Swiss commodities trader Glencore said on Monday Kalidas Madhavpeddi will take over as its new chairman at the end of the month, when Tony Hayward retires after eight years in the role. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Settlement agreed to release ship that blocked Suez Canal

ISMAILIA, Egypt, July 4 (Reuters) - The owners and insurers of the Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March said on Sunday a formal settlement had been agreed in a compensation dispute, and the canal authority said the vessel would be allowed to sail on July 7.
Personal FinanceLaw.com

Davis Polk Steers Deutsche Bank in Underwriting $500 Million Debt Offering

This deal was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the filing here. Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $500 million. The issuance was announced Jun. 28 by Orlando, Florida-based Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The notes come due 2031. The Davis Polk & Wardwell team included partners Marcel Fausten and Michael Kaplan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy