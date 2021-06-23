Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

American Horror Stories Brings Back the Rubber Man in New Poster

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, a poster for the upcoming American Horror Story spinoff series, American Horror Stories, teased a return to the infamous Murder House with a stunning image that featured the always terrifying "Rubber Man" looking across a red field at the home. Now, another new poster is also featuring the Rubber Man in a far more sinister image. On Tuesday, series executive producer Ryan Murphy took to social media to share the new poster, telling fans "it's not all in your head".

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Dyllón Burnside
Person
Charles Melton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myths And Legends#Murder House#Hulu#Fx Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

American Horror Story spin-off teaser reveals Murder House connection

The latest teaser for the American Horror Story spin-off series directly ties into a past season. Any questions about how American Horror Stories connects to the main show are answered immediately in the first-look image, as viewers are taken back to the Murder House from season one. While there appeared...
Moviesmontanarightnow.com

Sarah Paulson felt 'trapped' by previous American Horror Story season

Sarah Paulson felt "trapped" by 'American Horror Story: Roanoke'. The 46-year-old actress - who played Shelby Miller, Audrey Tindall and Lana Winters in the sixth season of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology show - admitted coming into the series after playing Marcia Clark in 'The People v. O.J. Simpson' meant she wasn't feeling inspired by her next role.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

American Horror Stories Trailer Unleashes a New Nightmare Every Week This Summer

Ryan Murphy's unnerving universe is expanding this summer with American Horror Stories premiering the first two episodes (seven episodes in its entirety) July 15th exclusively on FX on Hulu. It will lead directly into the flagship show, which will be concluding on Halloween night. The spin-off series will offer spooky standalone tales. FX describes the series by flashing the words in the trailer, "Every episode brings you a different nightmare."
MoviesVulture

Sarah Paulson Says Filming Roanoke Was Her Personal American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy, you heard nothing. Whether you’re a pencil-pusher, barista, or Emmy Award–winning actress, sometimes you gotta complain about your boss. And for Sarah Paulson, that outlet just happened to be The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. The actress, who has starred in eight of the nine seasons of the American Horror Story anthology series, is a longtime Ryan Murphy acolyte, having also starred in Nip/Tuck, Ratched, and The People v. O.J. Simpson. But she says that filming the sixth season of American Horror Story, titled Roanoke, left her “underwhelmed.” “I just don’t care about this season at all,” Paulson told the podcast. “I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia [Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia.” Paulson played a British actor starring in a true-crime series about a haunted house in the 2016 season, alongside Cuba Gooding Jr., Kathy Bates, and Chaz Bono. “I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience, because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do,” Paulson continued. “I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story. As much as it’s my home and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said, ‘Please let me sit this one out. You know, let me out.’”
TV & Videoswmagazine.com

American Horror Stories Trailer:Ryan Murphy’s Episodic Spinoff is Almost Here

Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story is entering its tenth season, and has chilled us to the bone the entire time. The anthology show’s format — a new story each season — has also proven to be an excellent breeding ground for new acting talent. It has featured up-and-coming screen talent like Finn Witrock and Zach Villa, while reimagining established stars in eerie roles, like Kathy Bates and Macaulay Culkin. Now, Ryan is debuting a new AHS sister series with a more timely premise: American Horror Stories, which is episodic rather than seasonal in nature — and the trailer looks absolutely sinister.
Movies/Film

‘Candyman’ Trailer: The Reboot/Sequel Looks to Bring New Life to a Horror Icon

Candyman is back with an all-new trailer for Nia DaCosta‘s highly-anticipated horror sequel/reboot. This new look at the film continues to keep Candyman – at least the Tony Todd version – hidden. But there are plenty of other horrors on display here, along with what appears to be a twist on Candyman’s origin story from the previous films. Watch the latest Candyman trailer below.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Creature horror Medusa gets a trailer, poster and images

Ahead of its release this August, a trailer, poster and images have arrived online for the upcoming horror Medusa. Directed by Matthew B.C., the film tells the story of a young woman who finds her life taking a turn for the worse when she stars to experience a change to her senses and appearance after being bitten by a snake; take a look here…
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Neal McDonough Joins ‘American Horror Story’ for Season 10

American Horror Story is about to gain a bit of intensity as it welcomes Neal McDonough as a regular character that will stick around for the season. Since the beginning of the series, it’s been seen that various actors have come and gone as the show has moved forward. Regulars that stuck around for a while include Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and several others, but there have been plenty of other actors that have come and gone throughout the years. The tenth season is even bringing in former child star Macaulay Culkin, but as of yet no one really knows what’s going on with the season and what it will be about. All that’s known for certain is that the cast members that have been announced are bound to make this an exciting return since the pandemic made it necessary to shut down production on the season. Obviously this happened to many shows and movies across the business, but with AHS it’s been a long wait since season 9, which carried the 1984 theme and included plenty of regulars along with several faces that we either hadn’t seen before or newcomers that hadn’t joined the group yet.
Entertainment/Film

Gorgeous New ‘WandaVision’ Posters Bring the Show’s Most Heart-Wrenching Moments to Life

WandaVision ushered in a new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe earlier this year as the first TV series from Marvel Studios on Disney+. Offering something that Marvel fans never expected, the ambitious series delivered some of the biggest emotional punches the MCU had ever seen, and now those moving moments have been recreated in a trio of beautiful WandaVision posters by artists Alice X. Zhang and Andy Fairhurst. Find out when and where you can get them below.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Could ‘For Life’ Be Brought Back to Life on IMDb TV?

With so many fan-favorite shows getting the axe this season (Manifest, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, All Rise, Prodigal Son.), the chances of any getting picked up by other platforms are slim… but not for all. Though it was canceled back in May after two seasons on ABC, For Life may now...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer and poster for indie horror Animosity

Following last year’s The Velocipastor, Wild Eye Releasing has unearthed director Brendan Steere’s directorial debut Animosity. Set for release this month, the film stars Tracy Willet and Marcin Paluch as a newlywed couple that discover that the woods surrounding their new home is host to a sinister supernatural presence. Check out the poster, trailer and images here…
TV SeriesPopculture

'Good Girls' Fans in Disbelief Over Cancellation

Good Girls' run has ended, much to fans' dismay. NBC canceled the dramedy after four seasons and a successful stint on Netflix. However, not even the streamer is picking up another season of the show, which starred Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman and Manny Montana. This is due to the show being a dud ratings-wise for NBC and Netflix having the sole rights to streaming the show. NBC didn't want to foot the bill for another season, and despite its success on Netflix, the streamer didn't see the value in producing a fifth season, either.
TV & VideosDecider

Sarah Paulson Wanted To ‘Sit Out’ Difficult ‘AHS: Roanoke’ Season: “I Just Don’t Care About This At All”

No one loves their boss all the time. That’s true whether you’re trapped in a clone of Office Space, or you’re an Emmy-winning actor. And while giving an interview on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Ratched star Sarah Paulson opened up about her least favorite season of American Horror Story in a rare moment splitting with her long-time collaborator, Ryan Murphy. And yeah, that season was Season 6, Roanoke.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Demonic: New Poster For Neill Blomkamp Horror Film Debuts

Neill Blomkamp's Demonic is releasing on August 20th, and it looks like a devilishly good time. The prolific director is making his first foray into straight horror with this film, starring Carly Pope (Elysium), Chris William Martin (The Age of Adaline, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, The Vampire Diaries), and Michael Rogers (Siren, The Blacklist, Supernatural). There has been a lot of talk about what a director of his caliber could accomplish in the genre, and from this trailer, it looks like the answer is: a lot. Check out the new poster for Demonic down below.
TV SeriesComicBook

Lovecraft Country Creator Reveals More Season 2 Details, Including Zombies

Lovecraft Country fans were shocked and disappointed this week by the news that the series would not be continuing with a second season. This was especially surprising considering HBO's Casey Bloys said earlier this year that they were "very hopeful" about continuing the show. Since the news broke, the show's creator, Misha Green, has been sharing some information about her plans for the second season. "THE NEXT GENERATION... Season two of Lovecraft Country begins in a new world, and that new world is a country that sits precisely where The United States used to sit -- Welcome to the SOVEREIGN STATES OF AMERICA," Green shared on Twitter yesterday. Green took to the social media site again today to share more details about the cancelled season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy