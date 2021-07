Evan Maday and Kenedy Schoonveld have been awarded the Hope College awards for senior student-athletes for the 2020-21 school year. Maday, who played baseball, is the recipient of the Otto van der Velde Award that has been presented since 1932 to a senior man for outstanding contribution to the college in athletics, scholarship, and participation in student activities. The award is named in memory of Dr. Otto van der Velde, a 1915 Hope graduate who lettered in four sports and was later team physician for more than 40 years.