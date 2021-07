There is no way the court ruling today is good for other sports...What they are saying is that the athlete is generating money for the school...how many sports at Clemson do not make money? So, those sports have to go! No way the track and field guys or gals make money for the school, so they can't be paid, right? What do you mean that Title 9 says you have to have same number of women on teams as men? How many women's teams make money for the school? They are now gone! The can is now open, and the worms have escaped!