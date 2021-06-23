Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caldwell County, KY

David Crenshaw

By tburgess
Princeton Times Leader
 13 days ago

David Crenshaw, 82, of Princeton, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was born on February 3, 1939, in Caldwell County near Tayloe Bend to his late parents, George Clifton and Nellie Frances Tayloe Crenshaw. David was a graduate of Butler High School in the Class of 1956. After which, he was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps for eight years and served on the USS Saratoga and as a guard at the United States Embassy in both the Philippines and Vietnam. He devoted his life to Caldwell County emergency services and started with the Caldwell County Ambulance Service when it started in July of 1976 as an EMT. He later served as the Emergency Manager of Caldwell County, the Director of EMS for Caldwell County. David also served on the local Emergency Planning Committee and over 25 years on the Caldwell County Rescue Squad. David, alongside his wife, Linda, taught EMT classes for over 32 years from 1979-2018. He also taught various Red Cross classes and served as their Director for Caldwell County. He was an avid Ducks Unlimited supporter, founding the Caldwell County chapter and serving as chairman. In addition to his involvement with Caldwell County’s emergency services, David was the Personnel and Purchasing Manager at Princeton Hosiery Mill and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Hopkins County.

www.timesleader.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Caldwell County, KY
City
Princeton, KY
County
Hopkins County, KY
Princeton, KY
Obituaries
City
New Hope, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Was#Baptist Health Paducah#Butler High School#The United States Embassy#Emt#Ems#Ducks Unlimited#Princeton Hosiery Mill#New Hope Baptist Church#Morgan S Funeral Home#Triangle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Red Cross
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Pope is walking and eating, tests good after surgery- Vatican

VATICAN CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis' progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, and he slept well and got up to walk, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The results of routine tests were good, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. He said in a statement that the pope also...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot over the weekend. The couple exchanged vows at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, according to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. Stefani on Monday shared photos of the ceremony on Instagram. "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!," the singer wrote. The pair,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy