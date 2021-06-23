David Crenshaw, 82, of Princeton, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was born on February 3, 1939, in Caldwell County near Tayloe Bend to his late parents, George Clifton and Nellie Frances Tayloe Crenshaw. David was a graduate of Butler High School in the Class of 1956. After which, he was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps for eight years and served on the USS Saratoga and as a guard at the United States Embassy in both the Philippines and Vietnam. He devoted his life to Caldwell County emergency services and started with the Caldwell County Ambulance Service when it started in July of 1976 as an EMT. He later served as the Emergency Manager of Caldwell County, the Director of EMS for Caldwell County. David also served on the local Emergency Planning Committee and over 25 years on the Caldwell County Rescue Squad. David, alongside his wife, Linda, taught EMT classes for over 32 years from 1979-2018. He also taught various Red Cross classes and served as their Director for Caldwell County. He was an avid Ducks Unlimited supporter, founding the Caldwell County chapter and serving as chairman. In addition to his involvement with Caldwell County’s emergency services, David was the Personnel and Purchasing Manager at Princeton Hosiery Mill and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Hopkins County.