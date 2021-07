As Asian cuisine has grown in popularity over the past few decades, so has coconut milk. The plant-based milk is an excellent dairy alternative and provides a natural sweetness to dishes without adding sugar. You can also add it to smoothies or drink it on its own. Just be aware that some coconut milk (particularly the canned variety) is intended more for cooking than it is for drinking. It tends to be much thicker than the kind geared toward use in beverages.