New York City, NY

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa wins Republican mayoral primary in New York City

By Associated Press
KVIA
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Polls have closed in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor. But with the debut of ranked choice voting and absentee ballots still to be sorted it could take weeks to declare a winner. Several candidates in the race to succeed Mayor Bill de Blasio have the potential to make history if elected. The city could get its first woman mayor, or its second Black mayor, depending on who comes out on top. The top tier of candidates includes Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, attorney Maya Wiley and onetime presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who conceded Tuesday night. Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa won the Republican mayoral primary.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian Angels#New York City Mayor#Republican#Ap#Democratic
