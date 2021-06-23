Leona M. Ruhge
Leona M. Ruhge, 90 of Avoca, passed away on June 21st, 2021 at the Ambassador in Nebraska City. She was born on July 9th, 1930 to August & Minnie (Johns) Brinkhoff near Otoe. Leona attended Peru State College after graduation from Otoe High School. After receiving her teaching certificate, she taught country school at District 11 for 2 years. On June 3rd, 1951 she married Robert Ruhge at St. John's Lutheran Church in Otoe. After Robert was discharged from the Marines, they moved back to Avoca. Together they worked on the farm.