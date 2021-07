The other day, this joyously dumb video of a guy celebrating his last shift at Taco Bell by doing a cannonball into the sink blew up on TikTok. After three years slinging crunchwraps, young Steven Pauley of West Virginia apparently quit his job in order to pursue the Zoomer dream of playing video games full time on Twitch. To commemorate the end of his fast-food career, he stands up on a little ladder in the kitchen, braces himself, then leaps into the giant, soap-filled tub. The water explodes like a depth charge has just gone off, and he emerges covered in suds, somehow having avoided fracturing his tailbone, like a legend.