Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

A Thank You to Fathers

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Dear readers: Your responses about valuable traits you learned from your fathers were truly inspiring. Here are a few more of my favorites. Dear Annie: My father instilled in me two thoughts that I hold onto every day. I have passed these on to my grandchildren. No. 1: You only...

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fathers#Telephones#Music Lessons#Etiquette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Manistee, MImanisteenews.com

DYLAN SAVELA: Thank you for the honor of a lifetime

So I was scrolling through my phone last week, looking for a particular picture from a few years back. What I sought doesn't carry much weight in this writing, but what I uncovered along the way does. In the smattering of screenshots, videos, pictures (and fine, a few selfies, so...
AdvocacyTwin Falls Times-News

Letter: Thank you for stuffing the bus

Blanket Blessings Inc would like to thank the Magic Valley for helping us “Stuff the Bus”, an Event held on June 11th at Grace Assisted Living. With your donations, we provided our local “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” chapter with twin sized bedding articles which will be used on their donated bunk beds. Their mission is to help keep kids off the floor by providing handmade bunkbeds.
Family RelationshipsKevinMD.com

Mentors, thank you for parenting me

Parenting is one of those things most of us end up doing but never get any full training on. It’s awkward. Some people are good at it; some people are terrible at it. Sometimes we never know if the parent is simply terrible at parenting, if they have a terrible child, or if there is just a combination of bad factors. However, there are some people who end up being excellent parents and taking their excellent parenting skills and bringing them into their work lives. It’s beautiful, and despite the fact that many of us have parents, I find that it’s always special to have an extra set of hands to continue guiding learners.
Atlanta, GAlakesidenews.com

Professions and thank you praises

Quite often, when being approached by outdoorsmen, fishermen, hunters, and people who watch our television programs or listen to the radio shows in which I am involved, I get a bit embarrassed by the praise. Please, do not get me wrong, I enjoy it. Who would not? Lately, however, I have looked at what I do for a living and how I feel about it. Stick with me for a moment on this. Our television show has been airing under various names over the years and on a multitude of outdoor networks for almost 40 years. The radio show started in Atlanta in 1991 and has been on the air weekly since that first Sunday afternoon, the only time slot I could get. I promise to get to the point.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Best Friend Turned Cheating Boyfriend

Dear Annie: My longtime best friend of 15 years and I entered into a romantic relationship in March of last year. It was a nightmare from almost the very beginning. There were faults and failures on both sides, but ultimately, it ended when it came to light that he had not only been cheating on me but also gotten the other girl pregnant!
JobsSentinel & Enterprise

Tired of waiting — my time is precious, too

Dear Annie: This is about being kept waiting, whether at a doctor’s office or in a restaurant. I feel that after 70 years on this planet, I have earned the right to respect and be respected. Doctors, lawyers, Indian chiefs and restaurateurs all need to do unto others as they wish to be treated.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: Can't Understand It

Dear Annie: I have raised four sons, mostly by myself. My youngest son ran away from college to pursue his dreams, fell in love with a girl, and married her a year ago. I always have welcomed my sons' significant others, but this one has me perplexed. When they first began dating, I flew out to meet her and told her how much I approved of her, which I do. I send cards and flowers on her birthday and ask to speak to her when I call, but she rejects me to the point where I am brokenhearted.
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Mr. Dad: Staying involved as a grandfather

Dear Mr. Dad: I’ll admit it — I wasn’t the greatest dad to my kids. But now I’m a grandfather and want to do a better job. Got any suggestions?. A: Sure! Here are some excellent ways to be an active, involved part of your grandchild’s life. – Stay connected....
Jobsarcamax.com

Life Is Too Short to Wait

Dear Annie: I will open with how much I love your advice column. However, your recently published advice about calling the restaurant because they were possibly dealing with a new server was a little unnerving. I have been in the service industry for many years. Sometimes, it's poor management or...
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Estranged Sister

Dear Annie: When I was a child, I had many chilling things happen to me. I barely remember some incidents, and they don't seem to affect me now -- well, other than the mental illness running through my entire body. Anyway, as a 47-year-old looking back, one thing still hurts...
Societyarcamax.com

Sympathizing With A Problem You Wish You Had

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I am of an age when friends are beginning to take care of their ill, elderly parents. I am surprised at how often I hear them say they can't wait until they are free of this burden. I lost my mother at the young age of 24,...
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: Aunt in Agony

Dear Annie: I am a 47-year-old woman, married almost 30 years, and I have two grown sons. For the past 10 years, I have been having an affair with my 27-year-old nephew, "Steven." It began shortly after the death of my father. In the beginning, it was a matter of...
ReligionHartselle Enquirer

Are you thankful for spiritual freedom?

Don’t you know there are just certain times of year when preachers have clichés ready for their Sunday sermons? Those special times of year, like certain holidays, seem like they are just made for a good old-fashioned cliché. The Fourth of July, which we celebrated this past weekend, is one...
Harrisburg, PADaily Item

Heartfelt ‘thank you’ for successful year

The Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Harrisburg are enormously grateful for the support of their pastors, principals, teachers, parents and school communities for the collaborative effort that allowed us to have in-person instruction over the course of the 2020-21 school year. In our 35 schools, over 9,000 students grew spiritually and academically and truly flourished during this trying year for our world.
La Crosse, WIWinona Daily News

Monica Mohan: Church leaders will thank Father Altman

The Diocese of La Crosse now has the article from the CNA, which speaks of the Pope's approval of Father James Martin's "ministry" on its official website. The same website in which a letter from the Bishop criticizing Father Altman is on. The irony here is inescapable. At the least, featuring this article on the Diocesan website regarding Father Martin is being tone deaf at this time.
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: How to tell checked-out daughter-in-law to put down her phone

Dear Carolyn: Our daughter-in-law is 36 and lives in our town. She is always completely engrossed in her smartphone. During visits with her and when we drive her somewhere in our car — she doesn’t drive — she toys with the phone to the detriment of any other conversations with adults. When we visit, we notice that she pays more attention to her phone and ignores her 2-year-old.
Thought Catalog

It’s Time To Live Life On Your Own Terms

It’s taken me some time to realize that I am overall happy with my life, and even now, I still have to remind myself of that. I’m not content with everything going on in my life, but who is? Life is imperfect, and so are our expectations. With that in mind, though, I’d like to think my life is pretty damn good right now, and it has been for a while.
Religionosceolaiowa.com

Who are the “Chosen People” NOW?

This old question takes new relevance as violence again erupts in the “City of Peace”, Jeruselam. The holy book of Christians, the Bible, is divided into two parts because God’s relationship with mankind is divided into two parts: the Old Testament or Covenant, thousands of years of Abraham’s relationship consisting of bloody sacrifices and strict behavior according to Mosaic law.

Comments / 0

Community Policy