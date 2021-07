Are These The Best Tech Stocks To Buy Right Now For Your Long-Term Portfolio?. The stock market may be volatile at times, but it’s safe to say it has been a good year thus far for investors. Sure, tech stocks have experienced some pullbacks over the past few months. But it is also for this reason that the sector appears to be presenting buying opportunities. After all, most of the top growth stocks are stemming from the tech industry and tech companies continue to make huge strides this year.