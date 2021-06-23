Letter: The tough questions

If you are over 21 years old and live alone, these questions are for you. I know of four people who have passed away since January. All four lived alone. Do you have a will, medical directive and Power of Attorney? Is someone checking on you daily? Do you have pets? Do your family members know where your will is? Have you made arrangements for your pets if you die? Do you have a safe deposit box? Where are the keys to that box? Does someone else know where the keys are and can he/she access the box?