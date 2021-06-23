Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Damascus, OH

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Salem News Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite damp weather, a large group of volunteers gathered Saturday in the parking lot of the Damascus Friends Church for an outreach program. Teaming with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization, volunteers built 24 beds. Collected were 28 twin-size complete beddings in bags donated by church members and the Akron Barber College. Forty pillows were donated by Mike Lindell. Dan Moore, ministry leader for teens at the church, said donations toward the cause reached $5,575. He also offered thanks to Jim Moffett and the Salem VFW, Timothy Subotin and the Akron Barber College, Ventra of Salem, Toni Ruggles along with chapter president Junior Harr and Ryan Smith of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Columbiana County team. Information on that organization — which has the motto, “No Kid Sleeps On The Floor in Our Town!” — can be found online and on Facebook.

www.salemnews.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
City
Columbiana, OH
City
Salem, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Damascus, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Lindell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavenly#Volunteers#Sleeps#Weather#The Akron Barber College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Facebook
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...

Comments / 0

Community Policy