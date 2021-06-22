Cancel
Movies

Review: In 'F9,' finding a new gear for ridiculousness

WRAL News
In 20 years and 10 movies the “Fast and Furious” series has relentlessly insisted that its saga is really, truly about family. With all due respect to Vin Diesel's Toretto clan, I must disagree. The “Fast and Furious” movies are really about reaching new nitro-injected realms of absurdity. If you can stomach the macho melodrama, these movies are ridiculous big-screen ballets, with cars shooting out of skyscrapers and airplanes, that at their best are the right kind of stupid. More than family or cars, they're about the movies' whiz-bang capacity for ludicrous grandiosity — for stepping on the gas and leaving logic in the rearview.

www.wral.com
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
