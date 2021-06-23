Letter: Honoring Robert E. Lee who has gone before us

One of the prominent books my father strategically placed for me before he died was “Lee: The Last Years” by Charles Bracelen Flood. Inside Dad marked a page telling how Lee was at the White Sulphur Hotel in West Virginia. A Northern woman who was lonely sat away from the reception line (called the Treadmill). “She became aware that a brilliantly shined pair of black shoes had stopped before her. Looking up from her book, her eyes met those of Robert E. Lee. He smiled, bowed, and asked for the honor of her company in the Treadmill.” By this act of kindness, Lee helped others to accept her that evening.