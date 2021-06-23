Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Letter: The pandemic is not gone

Roanoke Times
 13 days ago

As the pandemic seems to be easing somewhat in the U.S., let us not forget that it is still not gone. Deaths are not as high as last winter after all the holiday travel, but still as high in early June as last Nov. 1 in Virginia. I am thankful...

roanoke.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Drugs#Immune System#On Children#Covid#Marine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Restaurantsstaradvertiser.com

Letters: Editorial on COVID-19 unfair to restaurants; We need agriculture, not more development; Governor unrealistic in dealing with pandemic

A recent editorial unfairly suggested that restaurants are responsible for an inordinate number of COVID cases statewide and that restaurants are not doing enough to protect employees and guests (“Restaurants must curb COVID cases,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, June 15). The editorial cited 65 cases from three clusters, which represents less...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Pandemic still globally impacting children's education

Regarding “Masks off for summer in some St. Louis area school districts" (June 14): As a student of Parkway School District, I cannot thank our schools enough for their leadership in juggling the unique challenges, facing heated debates and making difficult decisions to protect us from the pandemic. Letter: What...
Public HealthWVNews

Letter to the editor — Women in post-pandemic era

On June 23, the U.S. Department of Labor Women’s Bureau announced the launching of a national dialogue to improve the economic and caregiving policies for working women after the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant recession. We applaud this effort and encourage concerned women to monitor the effort and to participate.
PharmaceuticalsChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Be very wary of medical advice

I am writing in response to social media and political influencers touting the drug ivermectin as a cure for coronavirus or as a substitute for vaccination. As a veterinarian for more than four decades I am familiar with this drug that is used for prevention of heartworms in dogs and various parasites in farm animals, as well as millions of humans to prevent or treat onchocerciasis, a parasitic disease causing blindness and disfigurement in Africa and South America.
Asheville, NCMountain Xpress

Letter: Gym has offered safe, supportive environment during pandemic

I would like to acknowledge our local family-owned and -operated gym, Asheville Community Movement. Their staff and owners, Becca Hall and Angie Trail, have provided such a safe and supportive environment for our community’s children during this pandemic. From the very beginning of the pandemic, ACM established guidelines in line...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fauci: More than 99% of people who died from COVID-19 in June were not vaccinated

Anthony Fauci on Sunday said more than 99 percent of the people who died from COVID-19 in June were not vaccinated, calling the loss of life “avoidable and preventable.”. “If you look at the number of deaths, about 99.2 percent of them are unvaccinated. About 0.8 percent are vaccinated. No vaccine is perfect. But when you talk about the avoidability of hospitalization and death, Chuck, it's really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable,” Fauci told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

38-year-old Joplin woman dies of COVID-19

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Health Department says a 38-year-old Joplin died of COVID-19. The latest fatality brings the total count to 133. The health department to still reminding people to watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if you’ve been around someone who is sick. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested and stay home and away from others. If you are experiencing symptoms, you should contact your health care provider for medical advice before presenting at their office. Testing information, as well as other COVID-related announcements can be found at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus. More details about coronavirus is also listed at https://www.cdc.gov/

Comments / 0

Community Policy