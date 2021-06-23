Letter: The pandemic is not gone

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Health Department says a 38-year-old Joplin died of COVID-19. The latest fatality brings the total count to 133. The health department to still reminding people to watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if you’ve been around someone who is sick. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested and stay home and away from others. If you are experiencing symptoms, you should contact your health care provider for medical advice before presenting at their office. Testing information, as well as other COVID-related announcements can be found at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus. More details about coronavirus is also listed at https://www.cdc.gov/