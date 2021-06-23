July events planned at Sebring Library
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County has announced several programs available at Sebring Library in July. Dinosaur Party in a Bag: Tails of Tales Long Ago during library hours July 12 through 17 – Pick up a free take and make craft kit while supplies last. Enjoy a bag of goodies while looking at the library’s dinosaur books. Make a dinosaur tail to wear, enjoy a coloring sheet and make a fossil. Most supplies included. For children ages 3-8.www.salemnews.net