Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Cash loses its shine in pandemic but still king in Switzerland

By John Revill
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49l14P_0acfyszk00

BERN (Reuters) - Cash is still king in Switzerland, a Swiss National Bank study published on Wednesday found, although the wealthy country’s citizens are increasingly turning to cards and apps for payments during the pandemic.

Around 43% of one-off payments in supermarkets and restaurants are made with cash, the most popular payment instrument, the survey said.

But cash has lost some of its appeal, with the figure dropping from the 70% level in the last SNB survey in 2017.

“In terms of the number of payments made, cash continues to be the payment instrument most frequently used by the Swiss population,” SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said.

“Compared with 2017... its usage share has dropped significantly. The coronavirus pandemic has given additional impetus to this shift from cash to non-cash payment methods.”

Now a third of payments are made via debit cards, up from 22% four years ago, while credit cards are also becoming increasingly popular. Both are benefiting from the rising use of contactless payments.

Mobile payment apps like Twint and Paypal now make up 5% of transactions in Switzerland, up from almost none in 2017.

“Non-cash payment methods have...come to be considered, at least in part, as easier to use than cash,” said the study, which was carried out between August and November 2020.

Increased online shopping has boosted the popularity of cards and apps during the pandemic, as has the tendency to buy more at supermarkets during lockdowns.

While Swiss may be gradually falling out of love with using cash, the number of banknotes in circulation is on the rise. This suggests cash is increasingly being used as a store of value, the SNB said.

The report estimated individuals have stashed away cash reserves of around 10 billion francs or 12% of the notes in circulation.

Some 70% of the population keeps cash at home or in a safety deposit box, with most (77%) holding up to 1,000 francs to deal with unforeseen expenses or as a long-term store of value.

The SNB said negative Swiss interest rates were not a factor because most people had not been directly affected by them.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Reserves#Supermarkets#Debit Cards#Restaurants#Swiss National Bank#Snb#Mobile#Twint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
Place
Europe
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Credit Cards
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Poland's Glapinski says inflation data not worrying -FT

July 4 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation data was not currently worrying, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said, adding that it was partly driven by factors such as base effects and fuel prices, the Financial Times said here on Sunday. Glapinski expected the economy to grow more than 5% next year,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK inflation jump seen as temporary, but risks to debt are growing-OBR

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s recent increase in inflation is expected to be temporary but the country’s 2 trillion-pound debt mountain is becoming more exposed to inflation shocks, Richard Hughes, chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility said. “Our own forecast expects that the inflation increase that we see...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Switzerland Chooses F-35 As Its Next Fighter Jet

The Swiss say the Joint Strike Fighter emerged as the most capable and cheapest option after a competitive evaluation. In something of a surprise result, the Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter has won the competition to provide the Swiss Air Force with its next fighter jet. The fifth-generation fighter fought off competition from the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, Dassault Rafale, and Eurofighter Typhoon.
Economymatadornetwork.com

Japan is selling its abandoned homes for just $500 and offering cash to stay

If you’re a prospective homebuyer who is struggling to gather up the money for a downpayment or to be approved for a mortgage, you may want to consider moving to Japan. To keep good homes from going to waste, Some towns and home-owners in Japan are trying to reduce the number of abandoned homes across the country by offering them up for free, or selling them for as low as $500. Perhaps surprisingly, there are tons of abandoned and empty houses on the outskirts of Japan’s major cities — eight million of them according to a 2018 government report, up 3.2 percent since 2013. The same report found that 13.6% of Japan’s homes were unoccupied, particularly in the prefectures of Wakayama, Tokushima, Kagoshima, and Kochi.
Public HealthAviation Week

Changi’s Profits Tank As Affiliates Shine During Pandemic

SINGAPORE—Changi Airport Group’s (CAG) international airports, especially China’s Chongqing (CKG) and Russia’s Sochi (AER), have remained profitable thanks to a rebound in domestic traffic and the sharing of best practices amongst the Changi Airport International (CAI) portfolio. Nonetheless, the... Subscription Required. Changi’s Profits Tank As Affiliates Shine During Pandemic is...
Public Healtheturbonews.com

Switzerland opens its borders to vaccinated Gulf tourists

Switzerland will welcome fully vaccinated GCC visitors when it opens its borders on 26 June 2021. Strong demand anticipated from Gulf Cooperation Council countries visitors with crystal-clear lakes, outstanding natural beauty, fresh air and outdoor activities enticing visitors. New ruling allows GCC residents, who have been vaccinated with EMA and...
Credits & Loansdallassun.com

Aeldra offers unique 'Zero Fee' bank account

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): To cater to Indian students gearing up for admissions in the U.S., Aeldra Financial Inc., a Silicon-valley based pioneering 'digital neo bank', is offering a unique U.S. bank account with a Mastercard Global Debit Card that can be opened and operated from India, even before students get an F-1 visa.
Credits & LoansCoinTelegraph

Barclays tells cardholders it's stopping payments to Binance

Customers have been reporting that Barclays, a British multinational universal bank, has been blocking payments to Binance cryptocurrency exchange over the last week. The financial services giant has confirmed to cardholders that Barclays debit/credit card payments to the cryptocurrency exchange will not be allowed until further notice. One of crypto...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Caixa And Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction Via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos

Caixa Econômica Federal ("CAIXA") and Fiserv, Inc (FISV) - Get Report, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today completed the first payment transaction for a merchant as part of the companies' recently signed merchant acquiring services agreement. The transaction was completed via the Caixa-branded point-of-sale terminal, "Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos."
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Israel holds benchmark interest rate at 0.1%

JERUSALEM, July 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% for a 10th straight policy meeting on Monday after inflation moved back into its target range, sparking a debate whether the price pressures would be sustained. All 16 economists polled by Reuters had said...
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Emirates launches payments solution with Deutsche Bank

Emirates has launched a payment alternative powered by a white-label solution jointly developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in partnership with Deutsche Bank. The payment solution, Emirates Pay, is an alternative method for travellers to pay for air tickets purchased online by directly debiting their bank account. It...
Currencieszycrypto.com

Why Don’t Governments Like Crypto?

The fact of the matter is that Governments do not like crypto. The reason they do not like crypto, is because the industry poses a threat to their autonomy. Bitcoin is not a threat to governments and that’s because it is not a satisfactory means of currency exchange. One day your coffee might cost you $1.50, and the next it could cost you $150. Ouch, that’s an expensive coffee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy