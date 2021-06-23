Super Cruise rewards

Gene Johnson and members of the Cruisin’ Crew presented checks to volunteers from the Salem Band Boosters, Salem Salvation Army, Salem Community Pantry, St. Patrick Church Pantry and Oasis Food Ministries, representing money raised through basket raffles, the beef raffle, 50/50, T-shirt sales, car shows, bike show and donations during the Salem Super Cruise. Each group’s portion depended on their sale of T-shirts and raffle tickets pre-cruise plus their share of the $10,932 overall pot after taking out the prize money for the beef raffle ($500) and 50/50 ($826.50) and pizza for volunteers ($210). The totals included: Salem Band Boosters, $3,167.63; Salem Community Pantry, $1,952.63; St. Patrick Church Pantry, $1,902.63; Oasis Food Ministries, $1,872.63; Salem Salvation Army (use of audio equipment/vehicle), $500. Pictured front from left, Malindia Orr and Jeff Orr, both of Oasis Food Ministries, Cruisin’ Crew member Lorna Waugh, Salem Band Boosters President Scott Bettis, Cruisin’ Crew member Tracey Wilson and organizer Gene Johnson; and back from left, Cruisin’ Crew members Sundance Foust and Butch Waugh, Don Martin of St. Patrick Church Pantry, and Capt. Angelica Spence and Capt. Gene Spence, both of the Salem Salvation Army. (Salem News photo by Mary Ann Greier)