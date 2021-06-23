Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, OH

Super Cruise rewards

Salem News Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGene Johnson and members of the Cruisin’ Crew presented checks to volunteers from the Salem Band Boosters, Salem Salvation Army, Salem Community Pantry, St. Patrick Church Pantry and Oasis Food Ministries, representing money raised through basket raffles, the beef raffle, 50/50, T-shirt sales, car shows, bike show and donations during the Salem Super Cruise. Each group’s portion depended on their sale of T-shirts and raffle tickets pre-cruise plus their share of the $10,932 overall pot after taking out the prize money for the beef raffle ($500) and 50/50 ($826.50) and pizza for volunteers ($210). The totals included: Salem Band Boosters, $3,167.63; Salem Community Pantry, $1,952.63; St. Patrick Church Pantry, $1,902.63; Oasis Food Ministries, $1,872.63; Salem Salvation Army (use of audio equipment/vehicle), $500. Pictured front from left, Malindia Orr and Jeff Orr, both of Oasis Food Ministries, Cruisin’ Crew member Lorna Waugh, Salem Band Boosters President Scott Bettis, Cruisin’ Crew member Tracey Wilson and organizer Gene Johnson; and back from left, Cruisin’ Crew members Sundance Foust and Butch Waugh, Don Martin of St. Patrick Church Pantry, and Capt. Angelica Spence and Capt. Gene Spence, both of the Salem Salvation Army. (Salem News photo by Mary Ann Greier)

www.salemnews.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Cars
Salem, OH
Society
Salem, OH
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Mary Ann#Charity#The Cruisin Crew#The Salem Band Boosters#Salem Community Pantry#The Salem Super Cruise#The Salem Salvation Army#Salem News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Society
News Break
Cars
News Break
Charities
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...

Comments / 0

Community Policy