Three Rescued From Kanan Dume Crash
A single-vehicle crash occurred on Kanan Dume Road around sunset on Tuesday evening, June 22, at mile marker 8.6 (around 1272 Kanan Dume). The crash was first called in at about 8:15 p.m., according to a California Highway Patrol report. The attempted rescue lasted a little over 90 minutes, with intermittent traffic delays. One vehicle with a driver and two passengers reportedly went over the side of the road, according to an official at LA County Fire Department's incident command.www.malibutimes.com