My Struggle Through the Pandemic as an Autistic Woman

By the end of the senior year of high school, I could probably count on one hand the number of hours my family spent together each week. On a typical weekday, I'd maybe see my parents for 20 minutes before I'd run out the door to school, and by the time I came home from extracurricular activities and finished my homework, we'd maybe catch up for half-hour before bed. I spent even less time with my two younger siblings, ages 14 and 12, who had their own sports teams, clubs, and social lives that took up their evenings and weekends. Spending little time with my family wasn't ideal, but it felt normal for a family like mine who likes to stay busy. I was preparing to head off to college in the fall and this independence felt right. Then COVID-19 spread, my school went remote, and suddenly my family found ourselves together-all the time-for the next 15 months.