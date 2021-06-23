Cancel
My Struggle Through the Pandemic as an Autistic Woman

TheMighty
TheMighty
I remember March 2020 as if it were yesterday. I can recall the COVID-19 outbreak and being laid off from my part-time job at a clothing store. All the businesses, restaurants, and stores within my neighborhood abruptly closed, and some even went bankrupt. I mostly stayed at home during the...

TheMighty

TheMighty

Burbank, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mighty is a digital health community created to empower and connect people facing health challenges and disabilities.

 https://themighty.com/
#Pandemic#Mental Health#Autistic#Autism Spectrum#Covid
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

The Pandemic Was Hard on Teens, But My Sibling Relationship Helped Me Through It

By the end of the senior year of high school, I could probably count on one hand the number of hours my family spent together each week. On a typical weekday, I'd maybe see my parents for 20 minutes before I'd run out the door to school, and by the time I came home from extracurricular activities and finished my homework, we'd maybe catch up for half-hour before bed. I spent even less time with my two younger siblings, ages 14 and 12, who had their own sports teams, clubs, and social lives that took up their evenings and weekends. Spending little time with my family wasn't ideal, but it felt normal for a family like mine who likes to stay busy. I was preparing to head off to college in the fall and this independence felt right. Then COVID-19 spread, my school went remote, and suddenly my family found ourselves together-all the time-for the next 15 months.
Orlando, FLucf.edu

The Pandemic Ruined My Social Skills

I don’t know if you noticed, but we are back outside! The world is opening back up, and after over a year of being in the house, working from home, and attending Zoom celebrations and parties, I may not be the same person I used to be. During the last...
Public HealthNewsday

My Turn: Life, and health, seen through post-pandemic eyes

The doctor called with my latest test results. "Your CT scan was stable," she said. I was silent. My immediate reaction was "that’s fine," serviceable, like propping up a wobbly table leg with a book of matches. "Everything OK?" she asked. Yes, everything was OK. OK is good, right? What...
My Daily Migraine Struggle

My Daily Migraine Struggle

I started having migraines in my early 20's. Never had headaches or migraines before this. They have progressively become worse over time. I have tried several medications including high doses of Motrin, Topamax, Imitrex, Maxalt, Relpax, and Emgality. All with side effects and lack of full relief. I have gone dairy-free and gluten-free. No relief.
Teletherapy got us through the pandemic. Is it here to stay?

Teletherapy got us through the pandemic. Is it here to stay?

From farmworkers to new mothers to first-time therapy patients — Kansas City mental health providers saw an increase in the number of people who sought counseling in 2020. Because of pandemic restrictions on in-person meetings, provisions in COVID-19 relief bills made it easier for patients to access health care virtually, and in many cases patients still have their telehealth appointments covered by insurance.
Family RelationshipsThe Independent

Mums who left workforce during pandemic struggling to return

Ana Diaz Guzman had a job interview. A moving-van company in Washington was looking for a cleaner. The hiring manager had called a DC-area job counsellor, who’d called Ms Guzman, and now she was making calls because somebody would have to watch her son, Antoni. Ms Guzman, a 43-year-old single...
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

Daycares struggle two-fold from pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Child care centers have been struggling in more ways than one since the pandemic: They’re having trouble finding workers which has led to a shortage of openings for new kids as parents return to work. KidsPoint in downtown Cedar Rapids said they are hoping to...
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

The Pandemic Has Turned Half of Tyler Into Hoarder-ville

Oh, we're not hoarders, that's for people with serious issues. I mean, I am still working my way through a 2020 supply of paper towels, boxed blueberry muffin mix, and elbow macaroni, but that's different. Or is it?. I felt a strange phenomenon last year at the beginning of the...
RelationshipsMother Jones

The Pandemic Turned My Neighbors Into Friends

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Since the arrival of COVID-19, our lives have shifted in ways big and small. Most likely, the pandemic will not end with a bang—we’ll be dealing with some version of it for years to come. As we slowly adapt to our new normal, we’ll embrace some changes and resent others. A few of us at Mother Jones wrote about some of the shifts we’ve noticed in our personal lives and the world around us—from the “love it” to the “leave it” to the “We’re still figuring it out.” Read the rest of the essays here.

