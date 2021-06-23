Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House panel pushes legislation targeting Big Tech's power

By MARCY GORDON
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIFyS_0acfxunP00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A House panel pushed ahead Wednesday with ambitious legislation that could curb the market power of tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple and force them to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business.

Conservative Republican lawmakers haggled over legislative language and pushed concerns of perceived anti-conservative bias in online platforms but couldn’t halt the bipartisan momentum behind the package.

The drafting session and votes by the House Judiciary Committee are initial steps in what promises to be a strenuous slog through Congress. Many Republican lawmakers denounce the market dominance of Big Tech but don’t support a wholesale revamp of the antitrust laws.

The Democratic-majority committee made quick work of arguably the least controversial bills in the package, which were approved over Republican objections. A measure that would increase the budget of the Federal Trade Commission drew Republican conservatives’ ire as an avenue toward amplified power for the agency. The legislation, passed 29-12 and sent to the full U.S. House, would increase filing fees for proposed tech mergers worth more than $500 million and cut the fees for those under that level.

A second bill would give states greater powers over companies in determining the courts in which to prosecute tech antitrust cases. Many state attorneys general have pursued antitrust cases against big tech companies, and many states joined with the U.S. Justice Department and the FTC in their antitrust lawsuits against Google and Facebook, respectively, last year. The measure drew many Republican votes and was approved 34-7.

The panel then dug into a complex measure that would require online platforms to allow users to communicate directly with users on rival services. Proponents said it also would give consumers more power to determine how and with whom their data is shared.

The advance of the massive, bipartisan legislation comes as the tech giants already are smarting under federal investigations, epic antitrust lawsuits, near-constant condemnation from politicians of both parties, and a newly installed head of the powerful FTC who is a fierce critic of the industry.

The legislative package, led by industry critic Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., targets the companies’ structure and could point toward breaking them up, a dramatic step for Congress to take against a powerful industry whose products are woven into everyday life. If such steps were mandated, they could bring the biggest changes to the industry since the federal government’s landmark case against Microsoft some 20 years ago.

The Democratic lawmakers championing the proposals reaffirmed the case for curbing Big Tech as the committee began digging into the legislation.

It “will pave the way for a stronger economy and a stronger democracy for the American people by reining in anti-competitive abuses of the most dominant firms online,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., the Judiciary Committee chair. “Each bill is an essential part of a bipartisan plan to level the playing field for innovators, entrepreneurs and startup — and to bring the benefits of increased innovation and choice to American consumers.”

Conservative Republicans laid down their markers. They insisted that the proposed legislation doesn’t truly attack anti-competitive abuses by the tech industry because it fails to address anti-conservative bias on its social media platforms.

And they previewed a fight over legislative definitions. The legislation as drafted would apply to online platforms with 50 million or more monthly active users, annual sales or market value of over $600 billion, and a role as “a critical trading partner.”

The new proposals “make it worse," insisted Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the panel's senior Republican. “They don’t break up Big Tech. They don’t stop censorship.”

The legislation's definition of which online platforms would fall under stricter antitrust standards could mean that companies such as Microsoft, Walmart and Visa would soon be included, Jordan suggested. “Who knows where it will end?" he said.

President Joe Biden’s surprise move last week elevating antitrust legal scholar Lina Khan to head the FTC was a clear signal of a tough stance toward the tech giants. It was top of mind for the conservative Republicans objecting to the new legislation. Khan played a key role in the Judiciary Committee’s 2019-20 sweeping investigation of the tech giants’ market power.

The four companies deny abusing their dominant market position and assert that improper intervention in the market through legislation would hurt small businesses and consumers.

In a letter to committee leaders Tuesday, a top Apple executive said the proposed legislation “would undermine consumers' ability to choose products that offer state-of-the-art privacy and security" and would hamper innovation and weaken competition.

Lauded as engines of innovation, the Silicon Valley giants for decades enjoyed minimal regulation and star status in Washington, with a notable coziness during the Obama administration, when Biden was vice president. The industry’s fortunes abruptly reversed about two years ago, when the companies came under intense federal scrutiny, a searing congressional investigation, and growing public criticism over issues of competition, consumer privacy and hate speech.

Biden said as a presidential candidate that dismantling the big tech companies should be considered. He also has said he wants to see changes to the social media companies’ long-held legal protections for speech on their platforms.

The legislative proposals also would prohibit the tech giants from favoring their own products and services over competitors on their platforms. The legislation was informed by the 15-month Judiciary antitrust investigation, led by Cicilline, that concluded the four tech giants have abused their market power by charging excessive fees, imposing tough contract terms and extracting valuable data from individuals and businesses that rely on them.

The legislation also would make it tougher for the giant tech companies to snap up competitors in mergers, which they have completed by scores in recent years.

Democrats control the House, but they would need to garner significant Republican support in the Senate for legislation to pass. The chamber is split 50-50 with the Democrats’ one-vote margin depending on Vice President Kamala Harris being the tiebreaker.

___

Follow Marcy Gordon at https://twitter.com/mgordonap.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
49K+
Followers
53K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
David Cicilline
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Consumer Privacy#House#Big Tech#Ap#Democratic#American#Republicans#Visa#The Judiciary Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
FTC
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Google
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Democrats have national power, but Trump conservatives are thriving

CNN — Democrats might control the White House and Congress, but Donald Trump-style conservatism is on a roll in Republican states and Washington, raising the stakes for Joe Biden in a summer critical to his goal of a transformational presidency. GOP governors such as Greg Abbott of Texas and Florida’s...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Democrats won’t rest until they control how and when you vote

Just because a bank has never been robbed doesn’t mean you shouldn’t lock cash in a vault. Just because thieves have never broken into your home doesn’t mean you shouldn’t lock your door or secure your valuables. And just because Democrats pretend voter fraud isn’t an issue doesn’t mean that states shouldn’t exercise their constitutional authority to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Sinema emerges as Senate dealmaker amid progressive angst

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is leaning into her role as the Senate’s newest dealmaker amid rising pressure from progressives who are increasingly irritated over the centrist’s support for the filibuster. Sinema is betting that she’ll be able clinch big bipartisan agreements that have become increasingly elusive, burnishing her credentials back...
Congress & CourtsThe Decatur Daily

Big Tech must engage to prevent Congress stifling innovation

For the past decade Big Tech leaders have failed to address issues of mounting public concern about the industry: monopolistic practices, privacy invasion, disinformation and misinformation, and election interference. Their lack of action has created a political vacuum that Congress is now rushing to fill. Tech leaders, in turn, are...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

With McCain in Mind, Sinema Reaches for Bipartisanship

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than for her shock of purple hair or unpredictable votes, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is perhaps best known for doing the unthinkable in Washington: She spends time on the Republican side of the aisle. Not only does she pass her days chatting up the Republican senators,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

'DC excuse-making': Voters blame Biden and Democrats, not filibuster, for gridlock

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats may have the facts on their side regarding the filibuster, but voters appear to care very little. While Biden and his Capitol Hill allies complain their legislative priorities are being impeded by Republicans and Senate rules in the 50-50 chamber, some voters are oblivious to the finer details. Polls show they simply blame Democrats for Washington's latest gridlock.
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Congress’ Antitrust Legislation Avoids Regulating Many Big Tech Companies

Last-minute changes to major antitrust legislation working its way through the House appears to exempt several Big Tech companies from being affected by its regulations. The legislation, which has been months in the making and was crafted to take on Big Tech monopolies, targets a handful of companies while excluding others that also have massive market power, a leading expert told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Existing federal and state antitrust law already prohibits a wide range of anticompetitive business activity across all industries like unlawful mergers and monopolization.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Do Democrats have a strategy to counter GOP state laws restricting voting?

The 1965 Voting Rights Act has long stood as a symbol of the progress America has made in the struggle for civil rights and as a guardian of the right of all citizens to vote. Today, with two main provisions stripped of their power by the Supreme Court, the law has become a symbol of the weakening of resistance to the states’ efforts to restrict rather than expand and protect those rights.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court ruling sets up ever more bruising fight over tech

The nascent effort to rein in the power of America's tech giants hit a snag this week, but the lawmakers behind the movement are not folding so easily. Instead, a district court judge's dismissal of two antitrust cases against Facebook is adding fuel to demands to revamp the laws enabling the government to tackle monopolies.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court order ends congressional Democrats' attempts to determine if Trump lied in Mueller probe

(CNN) — Congressional Democrats' years-long attempt to nail down whether then-President Donald Trump lied to special counsel Robert Mueller effectively ended on Friday, with the US Supreme Court wiping away court decisions where the House Judiciary Committee was told it could access secret grand jury records from key witnesses in the Mueller investigation.
EconomyWBUR

FTC Chair Lina Khan's Call For Redefining Big Tech Power

As the youngest Federal Trade Commission chair ever appointed at 32 years old, Lina Khan has become a prominent voice advocating for stricter regulation of big tech companies. NPR tech correspondent Shannon Bond explains how Khan's education and work for FTC commissioner Rohit Chopra helped her secure an FTC chair in four years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy