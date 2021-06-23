Great Day for the City of Detroit

The Pistons won the lottery and will draft a Franchise changing player in Cade Cunningham. I'm not a huge NBA fan, but I love the city of Detroit and this is a huge win for the city and our Sports Franchises and Fans. In my Opinion, this will be the night that we look back and say that turned the tide for Detroit Sports. Tigers are improving and have some really good talent on the way. The same can be said for the Red Wings. The Lions are the Lions, but 3 out of 4 ain't bad haha. All kidding aside on the Lions I love the direction they took in drafting a foundation in the trenches and made the absolute right move on Trading Stafford.