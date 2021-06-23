Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Great Day for the City of Detroit

By thebigc375
Bless You Boys
 13 days ago

The Pistons won the lottery and will draft a Franchise changing player in Cade Cunningham. I'm not a huge NBA fan, but I love the city of Detroit and this is a huge win for the city and our Sports Franchises and Fans. In my Opinion, this will be the night that we look back and say that turned the tide for Detroit Sports. Tigers are improving and have some really good talent on the way. The same can be said for the Red Wings. The Lions are the Lions, but 3 out of 4 ain't bad haha. All kidding aside on the Lions I love the direction they took in drafting a foundation in the trenches and made the absolute right move on Trading Stafford.

www.blessyouboys.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Pistons#Sports Franchises#Detroit Sports#The Red Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
Hockeyajournalofmusicalthings.com

Celine Dion causes an international hockey incident

Celine Dion was born and raised in Quebec, right? Therefore, you’d suppose that she has Montreal Canadiens blood running through her body. Well, um, not quite. And we now have accusations of sedition. Dion, of course, became legendary for her resident performances in Los Vegas. For a while, she was...
NHLDetroit News

Blue Jackets goalie Kivlenieks dies from fireworks explosion at Legace's Novi home

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died Sunday night after a fireworks mishap at a Novi holiday party at the home of former Red Wings goalie Manny Legace. An initial autopsy report determined Kivlenieks, 24, died from chest trauma, possibly caused by the extreme force from the powerful blast of exploding fireworks, Novi police confirmed Monday afternoon.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Thunder trade lands Kemba Walker in L.A.

The Los Angeles Clippers made team history this year as they made the Western Conference Finals for the first-time in their 51-year history. They came very close to making their first NBA Finals appearance as well, but they were unable to overcome the Phoenix Suns, in large part because Kawhi Leonard was out.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings: Three Goaltending Options Late in the Draft

The Detroit Red Wings currently have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, but there’s a glaring absence of goaltending talent in the pipeline. Steve Yzerman will likely address the organizational need with at least one of his 12 picks in the upcoming draft. Although there’s talk of...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: Mathias Bromé struggles bring make-or-break season

The Detroit Red Wings signed Swedish forward Mathias Bromé in 2020-21 to join the team. The 26-year old forward is a restricted free agent who is eligible for arbitration. It seems like Detroit Red Wings General Manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be foolish not to bring him back. While he may have struggled greatly in 2020-21, he can fill out the bottom-six as a depth player who is cheap and at least has possible upside.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings: If Petruzzelli is Leaving, Do Yzerman’s Draft Plans Shift?

If Detroit Red Wings prospect Keith Petruzzelli is indeed leaving, fans can only wonder what it means both short and long term for the organization. Jonathan Bernier is a free agent, likely to be brought back on a short term deal, as has been the custom during Yzerman’s tenure. Thomas Greiss is in the final year of his contract. From there, there’s a steep fall off in goaltending depth but a multitude of options to fill it elsewhere. Whether it’s through free agency, trades, or the draft, there are a number of ways Detroit can go to solve the problem.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken and the Detroit Red Wings

ESPN 102.5 The Game: Nashville Predators GM David Poile said that the Seattle Kraken expansion draft played a role in the Viktor Arvidsson trade to the Los Angeles Kings and that he’d like to make a deal with the Kraken to control who they lose in the expansion draft. “I’ve...
NBAchatsports.com

Wolverine Wednesday: Happy Days for The Detroit Pistons

Professional sports in the Detroit area haven't been very good recently. The Lions have flipped their organization, the Tigers are showing some life after being down for years, and the Pistons completely cleared their roster the last few years to rebuild. 76'ers fans are tired of trusting the process so I hope its quicker for the Pistons.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

An expansion draft primer for the Detroit Red Wings

Over the next few weeks, we will be breaking down each team’s situation as it pertains to the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Which players are eligible, who will likely warrant protection and which ones may be on the block to avoid the risk of losing them for nothing? Each team is required to submit their protection lists by 4 p.m. CDT on July 17. The full eligibility rules can be found here, while CapFriendly has an expansion tool to make your own lists.
NBADetroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons great Chauncey Billups set to become Portland Trail Blazers new head coach

Chauncey Billups finally has his dream job. Dame Time, meet Mr. Big Shot. Billups, the NBA Finals MVP on the 2004 Detroit Pistons' championship team, has agreed to become the Portland Trail Blazers' next head coach, according to multiple reports Sunday. In Portland, he'll coach one of basketball's most clutch scorers and shotmakers in point guard Damian Lillard.
SportsCape Gazette

Viking Lacrosse Camp enjoys three great days

Three days of Viking Lacrosse Camp attracted 80 girls in grades K through 8. The campers were split K through 5 on the field at Champions Stadium with the older 6 through 8 players on the Legends Stadium turf. The younger players' instruction was a mix of fun with lacrosse...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Fueled by its fanbase, Detroit City FC rises to meet loftier expectations

It’s a term thrown around a lot in a COVID world, but Detroit City FC is currently in the process of returning to the old normal — thousands of visceral reactors packing the stands, chants from whistle to whistle, and of course, thick clouds of colored smoke fading into the sky at the start and end of each half.
Oklahoma City, OKKFOR

Oklahoma City teen bowls to great success

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City girl is the best in her lane as she finds great success as a college bowler. After winning a national championship and earning a scholarship, she’s hopeful others will find the sport that means so much to her family. “I’ve been here for...
NFLNBC Sports

Barry Sanders: New regime has a “great opportunity” in Detroit

The Lions have infamously been mired in mediocrity for much of the past 30 years, with their last playoff victory coming in 1991. But according to one of the franchise legends, the new regime of General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell can awaken the proverbial sleeping giant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy