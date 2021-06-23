Cancel
Public Health

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic: Initial Impacts and Responses of the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network in the United States

Medscape News
 13 days ago

Rebecca R. Goff; Amber R. Wilk; Alice E. Toll; Maureen A. McBride; David K. Klassen. American Journal of Transplantation. 2021;21(6):2100-2112. COVID-19 has been sweeping the globe, hitting the United States particularly hard with a state of emergency declared on March 13, 2020. Transplant hospitals have taken various precautions to protect patients from potential exposure. OPTN donor, candidate, and transplant data were analyzed from January 5, 2020 to September 5, 2020. The number of new waiting list registrations decreased, with the Northeast seeing over a 50% decrease from the week of 3/8 versus the week of 4/5. The national transplant system saw near cessation of living donor transplantation (−90%) from the week of 3/8 to the week of 4/5. Similarly, deceased donor kidney transplant volume dropped from 367 to 202 (−45%), and other organs saw similar decreases: lung (−70%), heart (−43%), and liver (−37%). Deceased donors recovered dropped from 260 to 163 (−45%) from 3/8 compared to 4/5, including a 67% decrease for lungs recovered. The magnitude of this decrease varied by geographic area, with the largest percent change (−67%) in the Northeast. Despite the pandemic, discard rates across organ has remained stable. Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, OPTN data show recent evidence of stabilization, an indication that an early recovery of the number of living and deceased donors and transplants has ensued.

#Organ Transplantation#Organ Donation#Optn#Cdc#Opo#Italian
