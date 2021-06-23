Mariners' Shed Long: Blasts game-winning homer
Long went 1-for-3 with a home run in Tuesday's win over the Rockies. Long wasn't doing much in this game, but he made his presence felt in the bottom of the eighth inning when he blasted a solo shot off reliever Tyler Kinley. It was Long's second long ball of the season, but his blast proved to be key for Seattle's win. The 25-year-old has been surging of late and has hit safely in seven of his last eight contests while homering in back-to-back contests.www.cbssports.com