MLB

Mariners' Shed Long: Blasts game-winning homer

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Long went 1-for-3 with a home run in Tuesday's win over the Rockies. Long wasn't doing much in this game, but he made his presence felt in the bottom of the eighth inning when he blasted a solo shot off reliever Tyler Kinley. It was Long's second long ball of the season, but his blast proved to be key for Seattle's win. The 25-year-old has been surging of late and has hit safely in seven of his last eight contests while homering in back-to-back contests.

MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Shed Long: Belts walk-off grand slam

Long went 1-for-4 with a walk-off grand slam in Sunday's 6-2 extra-innings victory over the Rays. Long was hitless in his prior three at-bats before coming up to the plate in the 10th. Diego Castillo threw him three sliders and he connected on the third one, sending the ball over the wall in right to end the game. The 25-year-old is slashing .244/.279/.439 with one homer, 10 RBI and seven runs scored through his first 11 games. He's seeing pretty consistent playing time at either second base or left field and could be worth a look in AL-only and deeper mixed leagues.
MLBThe Spokesman-Review

Shed Long Jr. stars again as Mariners top Rockies 2-1

SEATTLE – Shed Long Jr. hit a solo homer with one out in the eighth inning that lifted Seattle over the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Tuesday night, the Mariners’ fifth straight victory. Two days after Long hit a game-ending grand slam in the 10th inning to complete a four-game sweep...
MLBLookout Landing

Chris Flexen attempts to teach Mariners value of a run, only Shed Long listens

I got my first job at 14, slinging popcorn at the movie theatre, because my parents thought it’d teach me the value of a dollar. Four years later, all I had learned was how to treat a burn from a maladjusted popper spitting out molten hot kernels, that we had to call it “buttery topping” because we weren’t legally allowed to call it “butter,” and that y’all are savages in the dark when you think no one’s looking. The things my tender teenage self had to sweep up off a sticky movie theatre floor! We ring the shame bell! We ring the shame bell for one thousand years!
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Long Grand Slam in 10th, Mariners Sweep Rays in 4-game Set

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. hit a grand slam with two outs in the 10th inning, lifting the Seattle Mariners over the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 for a four-game sweep. The Rays owned the best record in the majors before their current six-game losing streak. Long’s first homer of the season came against Diego Castillo. Dylan Moore started Seattle’s 10th with a bunt hit when Castillo’s throw to third was too late to catch designated runner Taylor Trammell, who was pinch-running for Ty France. Trammell then got caught in a rundown between third and home on Jake Bauers’ grounder for the first out. Luis Torrens drew a walk to load the bases and Jake Fraley popped out before Long’s shot to right field.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Diamond Beat: Mariners win for eighth time in nine games

June 21-27: Results and more from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. TUESDAY, JUNE 22 Pro baseball Mariners 2, Rockies 1 — Seattle (39-36) won its fifth game in a row and eighth in nine games at T-Mobile Park, edging Colorado in the first of two games. Shed Long Jr., who ended Sunday's game against Tampa Bay with a walk-off grand slam homer, hit a solo homer in the eighth...
MLBWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Mariners' Rafael Montero gives up three-run homer in a tie game before Blue Jays win 9-3

When Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto acquired reliever Rafael Montero from Texas this past offseason, part of the attraction, beyond Montero’s solid 2019 season featuring a 2.48 ERA and then a perfect 8-for-8 showing in save situations in the shortened 2020 season, was the two years of club control remaining before he became a free agent.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners play extremely cursed 27 hour game in hell, win

Think back to yesterday morning, when the Mad Max world we now inhabit was yet nascent. Recall Chicago, where there were severe thunderstorms and flash flood warnings and tornadoes galore, and where the game scheduled for 11:10 our time was pushed back to 12:15, purportedly to wait out the rain. Remember how for about 45 minutes, in a brief reprieve from the tyranny of the elements, the game was played. In the face of climatological hazards in both the homeland and the enemy’s territory, baseball was played yesterday.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Flexen scheduled to start for Seattle against Texas

Texas Rangers (33-50, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (44-40, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-7, 5.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (6-3, 3.97 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -144, Rangers +124; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Perfect at dish

Seager went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run and two strikeouts in a 7-3 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Seager supplied the majority of Seattle's offense in this one as he accounted for four of Seattle's 10 baserunners. His day included a first-inning single, walks in the third and eighth, and a solo home run to center in the fifth. The veteran third baseman now has multi-hit efforts in three of his last four games and is 6-for-17 in that stretch.
MLBMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Hicks homers twice as Rangers bounce Mariners

SEATTLE — John Hicks homered in his first two at-bats and Eli White added a three-run shot as the Texas Rangers snapped a 13-game losing streak in Seattle with a 7-3 victory Saturday against the Mariners. Texas won in Seattle for the first time since July 23, 2019, and ended...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Hit hard in short outing

Gonzales (1-5) lost Saturday's 7-3 matchup with Texas, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Gonzales cruised through the first two frames before allowing all seven runs in the third and fourth on three home runs and a double. The blow-up appearance was his first in his last seven turns where he allowed more than four runs, and it raised his ERA to 5.82.
Seattle, WALongview Daily News

Happy 4th: Torrens and Long go deep in Mariners win

SEATTLE — Saturday, it was the Rangers breaking a random skid, beating the Mariners on the road to break a 13-game losing streak at T-Mobile Park. Sunday, Seattle broke its own odd and rough mold, beating Texas 4-1 for its first win on the Fourth of July in nine years.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Blasts 16th homer

Judge went 3-for-3 with a home run, double, two RBI and three runs scored and two walks Thursday against the Royals. Judge began his productive game with a solo blast off Brad Keller in the first inning to record his 16th homer of the season. He delivered his second RBI of the contest one frame later on a single, marking the first time he's driven in multiple runs in his last 11 games. Judge has an excellent .286/.384/.514 line with 42 runs scored and 38 RBI across 297 plate appearances on the campaign.

