It’s getting harder to reach people who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine or don’t know where to get a free test. The city of Phoenix is committed to fixing that. The Phoenix City Council approved on July 1 additional funding and agreements with local community health providers and labs to provide more vaccination and testing opportunities in underserved ZIP codes with more hesitancy and even more risk of COVID-19 exposure. The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and will not exceed $2.5 million.