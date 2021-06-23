Cancel
Economy

Use market forces

Montana Standard
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’d like to comment on the recent article about the heat wave and megadrought in the West. Studying tree rings, scientists found a 40-year-long megadrought across the West in the 1100s and another, 30 years long, in the 1500s. The current drought is in the initial years, but its pattern...

China wary of socio-economic impact of unregulated carbon market

The launch of China's nationwide carbon market has faced delays partly because the government remains cautious about its impacts on economic inequality between provinces, higher prices for products from carbon-intensive industries and pressure to comply with an unproven global carbon regime, according to academics and researchers at a recent industry event.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Lack of Consumer Awareness Must be Addressed in Emerging Technologies in Solar Power Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

Falling prices of renewable energy coupled with consumer preferences for cleaner sources and government mandates have allowed the solar power market to shine. In 2019, the cumulative installed capacity of solar power was more than 600 gigawatts (GW) with 20% additional capacity planned during the forecast period. The emergence of newer technology that can reliably generate solar energy should boost the demand for photovoltaic solar power cells. Solar power generation consists of the entire process from component manufacturing to the installation, operation, and maintenance of the unit. Solar power generation necessitates expert consulting to effectively harness solar energy in addition to sizeable financing – a prerequisite in the solar power market.
Energy Industryiea.org

Portugal’s energy policies set a clear pathway towards 2050 carbon neutrality, according to new IEA review

Portugal’s equitable and well-balanced plans for reaching a carbon-neutral economy should support the country’s economic growth and energy security, according to a new energy policy review by the International Energy Agency. Portugal’s energy and climate policies aim to reach carbon neutrality primarily through broad electrification of energy demand and a...
Environmenttompkinsweekly.com

State Legislature fails to act in face of climate emergency

There is a bumper sticker that haunts me for its simple truth. It says, “the climate is changing faster than we are.” This certainly seems true about the New York State Legislature, which failed to pass any climate-related bills this session, despite having a veto-proof Democratic majority in both the Senate and Assembly.
Congress & CourtsDaily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Support Energy Innovation Act

Rep. Annie Kuster is one of 75 co-sponsors on an important climate bill to put the U.S. on a path to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, create affordable clean energy, put money in people's pockets and save lives. This bill, called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, uses...
Environmentmarketplace.org

Could the history of cooling help us understand global warming?

Another heat wave is expected to hit the Western United States and Canada this week, surely pushing home air conditioners — for those people lucky enough to have them — into overdrive. Writer Eric Dean Wilson explores the history of air conditioning in a new book called “After Cooling: On...
Environmentoutdoors.org

The Basics of Climate Change: Science, Consequences, and Solutions

It’s freezing outside—how is the climate getting warmer?. I’m only one person. What can I possibly do to slow the effects of climate change?. There’s plenty of basic questions when it comes to understanding climate change. Misinformation—much of it deliberately spread by industries facing a reckoning for their role in a warming climate—abounds. With the help of leading scientists and researchers from AMC and elsewhere, we’ve published a series of articles over the last few years laying out the basics on why the climate crisis exists, how it threatens flora and fauna, forests and waters, and beaches and mountains of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, and why it’s important to take action. We hope you’ll partner with us in protecting the outdoor spaces we love from the harshest effects of climate change and use these resources to better understand the crisis we face.
Global WarmingWashington Times

Media, politicians, and scientists skew climate data

Mark Twain has supposedly quipped that: “What gets us into trouble is not what we don’t know. It’s what we know for sure that ain’t so.”. Challenging what we know for sure about climate change is “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters” by Steven E. Koonin. Dr. Koonin was Undersecretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy during the Obama Administration. His in-depth understanding of the complexity of climate change is quite apparent in Unsettled.
Energy IndustryEngadget

Post-pandemic gas revival may threaten climate change targets

The pandemic recovery might not be all positive, at least not for the environment. Reuters reports that the International Energy Agency has warned that a post-pandemic resurgence in gas demand could threaten a goal of reaching net zero emissions worldwide by 2050. A projected 3.6 percent increase in gas use for 2021 could not only negate the 2020 decline but "even grow further," according to the IEA.
Oak Ridge, TNOak Ridge National Laboratory

Climate – Accelerating methane

Scientists studying a unique whole-ecosystem warming experiment in the Minnesota peatlands found that microorganisms are increasing methane production faster than carbon dioxide production. These results could mean a future with more methane, a greenhouse gas that is up to 30 times more potent than carbon dioxide. A multi-institutional team examined...
Industryplasticstoday.com

Lockheed Martin Turns to Aussie for Liquid Hydrogen Storage and Transport Technology

A partnership between Lockheed Martin, Australian manufacturer Omni Tanker, and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) will look to develop and commercialize world-first composite tank technologies, thanks to a grant from the federal government’s Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC). The co-funded project, announced as part of AMGC’s Commercialisation Fund launch and worth a total $1.4 million, will utilize two technologies to solve the challenges of using composites for the transportation and storage of liquid hydrogen with applications on the ground, in the air, underwater, and in space.
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

GM Invests Millions to Secure Local Lithium Supply for Future EVs

General Motors is making a multi-million-dollar investment to ensure its future range of light-duty electric cars and trucks have locally sourced and low-cost lithium needed for their battery packs. The investment in the Australian firm Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) is centered on a lithium-rich deposit beneath the heated geothermal waters...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Sixty years of climate change warnings: the signs that were missed (and ignored)

In August 1974, the CIA produced a study on “climatological research as it pertains to intelligence problems”. The diagnosis was dramatic. It warned of the emergence of a new era of weird weather, leading to political unrest and mass migration (which, in turn, would cause more unrest). The new era the agency imagined wasn’t necessarily one of hotter temperatures; the CIA had heard from scientists warning of global cooling as well as warming. But the direction in which the thermometer was travelling wasn’t their immediate concern; it was the political impact. They knew that the so-called “little ice age”, a series of cold snaps between, roughly, 1350 and 1850, had brought not only drought and famine, but also war – and so could these new climatic changes.
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

World Bank: Economy faces huge losses if we fail to protect nature

The global economy faces annual losses of $2.7 trillion by 2030 if ecological tipping points are reached. In its first "Economic Case for Nature" report, the World Bank called on countries to do more in protecting and restoring nature. The World Bank projected that 51 countries would experience an overall...
IndustryWFAE.org

New NC Law On Biogas Facilities Prompts Environmental Concerns

A bill signed by Gov. Roy Cooper last week will make it easier for hog farms in North Carolina to get permission to turn hog waste into biogas. On its face that sounds like a solution to two problems: promoting renewable energy and eliminating hog waste. But it may not be that simple.
ChemistryEurekAlert

From waste to wealth: Converting CO2 into butanol using phosphorous-rich copper cathodes

GIST (Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology) Human activities like the burning of coal and fossil fuels have caused CO2 to accumulate in the atmosphere, which has significantly affected the Earth's climate. As a result, several scientists are looking for ways to convert CO2 into other valuable organic products, such as 1-butanol, which has shown promise as an alternative fuel for vehicles. This could help reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.
Energy Industryfireislandnews.com

“Scaling Up in Solar”

Solar power has “the potential to generate more electricity than Long Island uses each year” concludes the “Long Island Solar Roadmap,” a report issued this spring. It’s available online. The report’s 127 pages are literally a road map to a sunny energy future for this region. The link is: http://solarroadmap.org/

