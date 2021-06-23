Dior Johnson Announces Commitment To Oregon

Dior Johnson, the No. 15 prospect in ESPN's class of 2022, committed to Oregon on Tuesday. "I wanted to commit now because I felt like Oregon was the place for me. I am a person who is big on relationships and trust. The relationship I have been able to establish with Coach Altman is special and being that he is a legendary coach, I feel that learning from him on a daily basis on and off the court will be huge for my development," said the five-star prospect.