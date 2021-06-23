Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Dior Johnson Announces Commitment To Oregon

RealGM
 13 days ago

Dior Johnson, the No. 15 prospect in ESPN's class of 2022, committed to Oregon on Tuesday. "I wanted to commit now because I felt like Oregon was the place for me. I am a person who is big on relationships and trust. The relationship I have been able to establish with Coach Altman is special and being that he is a legendary coach, I feel that learning from him on a daily basis on and off the court will be huge for my development," said the five-star prospect.

basketball.realgm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Hill Academy#Espn#Coach Altman#Syracuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy