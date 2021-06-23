Norvell, Florida State ready for NIL legislation to begin July 1st

In just over a week, athletes in Florida, and a few other states, can begin profiting off their name, image and likeness. This past Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that the NCAA can't limit education-related benefits.

The world of college athletics is changing. NIL legislation was signed last June in Florida. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Texas have also signed similar bills. Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell said he hadn't gotten the chance to fully look into Monday's Supreme Court decision, but he said he feels Florida State has been proactive with the NIL legislation in making sure their athletes are ready.

"I think it's given us a great advantage," he said. "We're looking forward to July 1st and the things that are ahead for being able to provide the best opportunity for all the student-athletes at Florida State to have the best experience they can and be able to maximize their opportunity in being a student-athlete."

Florida State opens the season September 5th at home against Notre Dame.